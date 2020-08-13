COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at a three month high in Linn County, with 18 people being hospitalized for the virus, and the number of intensive care unit patients state wide is up 31 people in three days.

Eighty-eight people in Iowa are in intensive care units, up from 57 to 88 in the past three days — the highest number in more than two months. The last highest number of intensive care unit patients was on June 5, when there were 92 people in intensive care for COVID-19.

The number of people on ventilators stayed the same at 25.

Some of the hospitalizations may be out of caution as some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 in long-term care facilities or at home may be transferred to a hospital for temporary treatment after their place of residence was damaged in the derecho storm blew through Iowa Monday afternoon.

There are 16 new coronavirus cases in Linn County Thursday, for a total of 2,454 cases. The seven day average was 32, the lowest seven day average for 20 days.

Iowa just passed 50,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, with 465 new cases confirmed Thursday totaling 50,167 cases. There were five more deaths for a total of 954 total deaths in Iowa.

Mills County saw its first case of the coronavirus and the first coronavirus death, making it the 77th county in Iowa with one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

The positive rate of testing for the coronavirus in Iowa is 6.69 percent.

The Solon Nursing Care Center is the latest long-term care center to see an outbreak of the virus. There are 36 cases and 15 people have recovered.

Thirteen counties saw double-digit increases or more:

1. Polk County: 99

2. Black Hawk County: 28

3. Woodbury County: 21

4. Linn County: 16

5. Pottawattamie County: 16

6. Scott County: 16

7. Dallas County: 15

8. Des Moines County: 13

9. Dubuque County: 13

10: Webster County: 13

11. Warren County: 12

12: Story County: 11

13: Johnson County: 10

