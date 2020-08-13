CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

Iowa passes 50,000 positive cases of the coronavirus Thursday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before speaking at a news conference on the state's guidance for returning
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before speaking at a news conference on the state's guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:52PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

'Time will tell' whether counties see COVID-19 spike following storm c ...

01:44PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

02:22PM | Wed, August 12, 2020

Test Iowa sites reopen Wednesday after sustaining storm damage

01:18PM | Wed, August 12, 2020

Iowa long-term care facilities see repeat coronavirus outbreaks
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at a three month high in Linn County, with 18 people being hospitalized for the virus, and the number of intensive care unit patients state wide is up 31 people in three days.

Eighty-eight people in Iowa are in intensive care units, up from 57 to 88 in the past three days — the highest number in more than two months. The last highest number of intensive care unit patients was on June 5, when there were 92 people in intensive care for COVID-19.

The number of people on ventilators stayed the same at 25.

Some of the hospitalizations may be out of caution as some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 in long-term care facilities or at home may be transferred to a hospital for temporary treatment after their place of residence was damaged in the derecho storm blew through Iowa Monday afternoon.

There are 16 new coronavirus cases in Linn County Thursday, for a total of 2,454 cases. The seven day average was 32, the lowest seven day average for 20 days.

Iowa just passed 50,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, with 465 new cases confirmed Thursday totaling 50,167 cases. There were five more deaths for a total of 954 total deaths in Iowa.

Mills County saw its first case of the coronavirus and the first coronavirus death, making it the 77th county in Iowa with one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

The positive rate of testing for the coronavirus in Iowa is 6.69 percent.

The Solon Nursing Care Center is the latest long-term care center to see an outbreak of the virus. There are 36 cases and 15 people have recovered.

Thirteen counties saw double-digit increases or more:

1. Polk County: 99

2. Black Hawk County: 28

3. Woodbury County: 21

4. Linn County: 16

5. Pottawattamie County: 16

6. Scott County: 16

7. Dallas County: 15

8. Des Moines County: 13

9. Dubuque County: 13

10: Webster County: 13

11. Warren County: 12

12: Story County: 11

13: Johnson County: 10

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:52PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

'Time will tell' whether counties see COVID-19 spike following storm c ...

01:44PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

02:22PM | Wed, August 12, 2020

Test Iowa sites reopen Wednesday after sustaining storm damage
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Test Iowa sites reopen Wednesday after sustaining storm damage

Iowa long-term care facilities see repeat coronavirus outbreaks

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations rise, likely because of storms, state says

Iowa COVID-19 cases reach 49,000

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

First it was the 'land hurricane,' then their house was on fire, and the neighbors' homes, too

Iowa storm updates: Latest on cleanup, food distribution, outages in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, Aug. 13

Where to get food, water in Cedar Rapids being distributed after storm

Still no power for 79% of Linn County residents three days after derecho storm

Storm evokes trauma of 2008 floods in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate