Iowa single-day increase in coronavirus cases tops peak 7-day rolling average

Iowa reported 568 new COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Saturday for the previous 24-hour period.

That marked a single-day total higher than the state’s peak rolling seven-day average of 559.

One death was reported in Polk County, bringing the total number of statewide deaths due to COVID-19 to 721.

The current seven-day rolling average for positive cases was 427 — a jump from a rolling average of 400 cases in the previous 24-hour period.

The seven-day rolling average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in the county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette every day with the new data.

A total of 7,012 test results were reported, with an 8.1 percent rate of positive cases.

Polk County reported 141 new cases, 10 times the 14 cases recorded by Linn County.

There have been 6,446 reported COVID-19 cases in Polk. Linn has reported 1,225 total cases.

Johnson County reported 17 new cases by 11 a.m., with a total of 1,251. The county’s seven-day rolling average has declined for the third day to 40, while the county saw a double-digit increase in cases for the 18th consecutive day.

Webster County saw a 24 percent jump in cases in the 24-hour period, from 171 to 212. Dubuque County reported 65 new cases, a 10.7 percent increase, to 675 total cases.

Hospitalizations statewide dropped from 146 to 134, while the number of patients in intensive care units didn’t change from the day before, at 40.

Four people were taken off ventilators, bringing the total number down to 16 — the lowest number since the state started making that information available on March 30. The previous lowest number of people on ventilators was 18.

Here are the top 10 counties with the most positive cases:

• Polk — 6446

• Woodbury — 3209

• Black Hawk — 2245

• Buena Vista — 1710

• Dallas — 1263

• Linn — 1255

• Johnson — 1251

• Marshall — 1041

• Story — 757

• Scott — 752

Here are the counties with the largest number of cases in the 24-hour period:

• Polk — 141

• Dubuque — 65

• Black Hawk — 54

• Scott — 46

• Webster — 41

• Dallas — 36

• Johnson — 17

• Linn — 14

• Warren — 13

Here are the top percentage increases for counties with more than 50 cases:

• Webster — 24 percent

• Dubuque — 10.7 percent

• Scott — 6.5 percent

• Warren — 5 percent

• Dallas — 2.9 percent

