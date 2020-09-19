Iowa sees 837 new positive coronavirus cases

Iowa recorded 837 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday and six additional deaths related to the virus, according to data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That total included 98 Iowans in the education field who tested positive in that same 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Also, 140 of those cases involved children up to the age of 17.

Linn County recorded 35 new positive cases. It also reported one additional coronavirus-related death, for a county total of 105.

The University of Iowa’s home county, Johnson, saw 20 new positive cases in that 24-hour period. Story County, home to Iowa State University, had 23 new cases.

Black Hawk County, the location of University of Northern Iowa, saw 27 added positive cases. Black Hawk also recorded one of the virus-related deaths, for a total of 86.

Two new outbreaks were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health — at Hiawatha Care Center, for a total Saturday of 27 cases, with seven residents recovered; and at Winslow House Care Center in Marion, with 39 cases, and 28 recovered.

Hospitalizations statewide were up by one since the day before, to 282. The number of patients in intensive care, however, dropped by 10, to 81.

Those on ventilators were up one, to 40.

The top 10 counties in total cases were:

1. Polk — 15,161

2. Johnson — 4,967

3. Woodbury — 4,906

4. Black Hawk — 4,322

5. Linn — 3,726

6. Story — 3,265

7. Scott — 2,729

8. Dubuque — 2,688

9. Dallas — 2,666

10. Pottawattamie — 1,953

Counties with double-digit or more increases:

1. Woodbury — 97

2. Dubuque — 69

3. Polk — 67

4. Scott — 54

5. Sioux — 37

6. Linn — 35

7. Plymouth — 32

8. Black Hawk — 27

9. Story — 23

10. Johnson — 20

11. Pottawattamie — 19

12. Dallas — 16

13. Jasper — 16

14. Crawford — 13

15. Des Moines — 11

16. Mahaska — 11

17. Wapello — 11

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.