3 more Iowans die of coronavirus

Three more Iowans have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, all over the age of 60, and another 122 cases were confirmed — bringing the total up to 1,510 — state officials said Saturday.

The new deaths reported Saturday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office were adults all older than 61 — in Johnson, Crawford and Madison counties — taking the total number of deaths to 34.

New cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in 24 counties across the state. Linn County saw 10 additional cases of the virus. Two cases were of people between 18 and 40 years old, three were between 41 and 60, four were between 61 and 80, and one older than 81.

Nine new cases were confirmed in Johnson County — seven people between 18 and 40 years old and one person between 61 and 80 years old.

Polk County saw the largest jump in cases, with 16 new cases confirmed Saturday, followed by 14 new cases confirmed in Louisa County, and 11 in Muscatine.

Linn, Johnson, Muscatine and Louisa form a line of connected counties, moving north to south.

Other counties with new cases are Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buena Vista, Clayton, Clinton, Dallas, Delaware, Henry, Jefferson, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Muscatine, Scott, Tama, Walello, Washington and Woodbury counties.

A total of 15,622 people have tested negative as of Saturday, the state said.

The Linn County Board of Health warned the public in a letter Friday that if they leave their homes, they could be “risking their lives.”

The letter endorsed a “shelter-in-place” order for the state, which has been recommended by the Iowa board of Medicine and the Iowa Medical Society, but so far has been nixed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released updated guidance for businesses screening for COVID-19. Businesses should screen all employees before and after shifts by taking their temperature and assessing for a cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing or other respiratory symptoms.

Linn County Public Health urged residents to continue to social distance on Easter Sunday. Heather Meador, with that department, said social distancing should continue to be followed during religious holidays and other events such as birthdays and funerals.

The Iowa Deparment of Public Health reported the following new cases, by county, as of Saturday morning:

• Allamakee, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Bremer, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Buena Vista, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Clayton, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton, 4 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Dallas, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Delaware, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Jefferson, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

• Linn, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Louisa, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Madison, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Marion, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Marshall, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)

• Scott, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Wapello, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Washington, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years).

A status report of COVID-19 testing in Iowa can be found at https://bit.ly/3enYGT8. A public hotline is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431

