CORONAVIRUS

Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase again.

Medical staff check documents for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, i
Medical staff check documents for the novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:30PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

06:15AM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Contact tracing offers UI students firsthand lesson in public health

12:01AM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with update on COVID-19 in ...

04:45PM | Mon, November 30, 2020

November is Iowa's deadliest month of COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa added another 1,878 coronavirus cases on Tuesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 230,897 and its seven-day average to 2,184. With 4,555 test results reported on Tuesday as of 11 a.m., it was the third consecutive day with less than 5,000 test results.

The state also reported 24 new, confirmed deaths bringing the total number of Iowans who have died due to the virus to 2,427.

Clayton County had three of the new deaths. Counties with two deaths each include Benton, Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Jones and Louisa counties. Counties with one death each include Dickinson, Harrison, Linn, Marion, Mitchell, Muscatine, Polk, Scott, Washington, Webster and Winnebago counties.

Hospitalizations across the state increased again, going from 1,162 to 1,172. Patients in ICUs increased from 224 to 235 and patients on ventilators went from 147 to 144.

Linn County residents in hospitals due to the virus went from 62 on Sunday to 68 on Monday.

Linn County’s total as of 11 a.m. showed an overall decrease of 20 cases for a total of 14,356. Linn County Public Health referred to the state’s Department of Public Health for any inquiries about case numbers. The state’s department did not respond with an explanation at time of publishing.

Johnson County added its own 78 new cases for a total of 9,662 and a seven-day average of 73.

Of the new cases on Tuesday, 177 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected in Iowa to 22,888. There were also seven new cases reported of individuals who identified within the education occupation category, bringing the total to 7,618.

As of Tuesday, there were 162 outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the state, an increase of six since Monday. The number of deaths within long-term care facilities increased by six over the 24-hour period as well, bringing the total to 1,069.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Locally, Terrace Glen Village in Marion was added to the outbreak list with one case. It’s the fifth-current facility outbreak in Linn County.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:30PM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

06:15AM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Contact tracing offers UI students firsthand lesson in public health

12:01AM | Tue, December 01, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with update on COVID-19 in ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Contact tracing offers UI students firsthand lesson in public health

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with update on COVID-19 in Iowa

November is Iowa's deadliest month of COVID-19

Second Iowa prison officer dies of COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

45% of Iowa waters impaired, including Lake Macbride, parts of Cedar and Iowa rivers

University of Iowa student accused of extortion

Collins Road Theatres reopens this month with recliner seating, other upgrades

ACT Scholars reflect success 10-years after program was born

2-week armed robbery spree in Cedar Rapids targeted restaurants, grocery stores

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe