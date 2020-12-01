Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Iowa added another 1,878 coronavirus cases on Tuesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 230,897 and its seven-day average to 2,184. With 4,555 test results reported on Tuesday as of 11 a.m., it was the third consecutive day with less than 5,000 test results.

The state also reported 24 new, confirmed deaths bringing the total number of Iowans who have died due to the virus to 2,427.

Clayton County had three of the new deaths. Counties with two deaths each include Benton, Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Jones and Louisa counties. Counties with one death each include Dickinson, Harrison, Linn, Marion, Mitchell, Muscatine, Polk, Scott, Washington, Webster and Winnebago counties.

Hospitalizations across the state increased again, going from 1,162 to 1,172. Patients in ICUs increased from 224 to 235 and patients on ventilators went from 147 to 144.

Linn County residents in hospitals due to the virus went from 62 on Sunday to 68 on Monday.

Linn County’s total as of 11 a.m. showed an overall decrease of 20 cases for a total of 14,356. Linn County Public Health referred to the state’s Department of Public Health for any inquiries about case numbers. The state’s department did not respond with an explanation at time of publishing.

Johnson County added its own 78 new cases for a total of 9,662 and a seven-day average of 73.

Of the new cases on Tuesday, 177 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected in Iowa to 22,888. There were also seven new cases reported of individuals who identified within the education occupation category, bringing the total to 7,618.

As of Tuesday, there were 162 outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the state, an increase of six since Monday. The number of deaths within long-term care facilities increased by six over the 24-hour period as well, bringing the total to 1,069.

Locally, Terrace Glen Village in Marion was added to the outbreak list with one case. It’s the fifth-current facility outbreak in Linn County.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

