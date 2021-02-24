More than 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Of those, 581,472 went to Iowa residents.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 303,407 people have received only the first of the two-dose series, while 150,538 have received both doses.

In Johnson County, doses administered total 40,535, and the number who have completed the vaccination was 12,696, or 10.48 percent of the county’s adult population.

In Linn County, the number doses administered totals 43,647 as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of those in Linn County who have completed the vaccination was 11,437, or 66.56 percent of the adult population.

The new vaccination totals come as a free medical clinic in Cedar Rapids announces it has established a waitlist for older Iowans struggling to get a vaccination appointment online.

Starting Wednesday, Iowans 65 and older can call the Community Health Free Clinic at (319) 200-2550 to add their name to a list of people interested in obtaining a vaccine from the clinic’s providers.

The phone line will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Callers will need to have the following information available to add their name to the clinic’s waitlist:

• Legal name

• Date of birth

• Address

• Two phone numbers where the clinic can reach them

• Their mother’s maiden name

People also can mail their information to the Community Health Free Clinic, or drop it into the dropbox outside the building. The clinic’s address is 947 14th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids 52401.

Then, as the clinic receives its weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccines, officials there will call people on that waitlist to schedule an appointment.

People do not have to be patients at the clinic to receive a shot.

NEW CASES

Iowa reported 721 new coronavirus cases and 15 new confirmed deaths Wednesday.

The new numbers bring the state’s total of cases to 334,104 and deaths to 5,415, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Iowa’s seven-day average for cases is 524.

The 721 new cases come from 18,904 tests over the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m.

Locally, Linn County added 24 cases, bringing the county total to 19,310. The county’s seven-day average is 23.

Johnson County added 17 cases for a total of 12,987. Johnson’s seven-day average is 17.

Of all the new cases, 110 were youths up to age 17, bringing the total of minors infected with the virus in Iowa to 37,593. One new case was reported among education workers, bringing that total to 7,720.

CONFIRMED DEATHS

Of the 15 deaths reported Wednesday, six were people over 80 years old, eight were 61 to 80 and one was 41 to 60.

The newly reported deaths took place between Jan. 9 and Feb. 21.

Buchanan, Dubuque and Marion counties each reported three deaths.

Counties that reported one death each were: Fayette, Humboldt, Johnson, Madison, Polk, Scott, Warren, Washington and worth.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across the state, hospitalizations rose from 227 to 233 within the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Patients in intensive care dipped from 58 to 57, and patients on ventilators dropped from 25 to 23.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of Wednesday, 20 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks. Within those facilities, 523 people were positive with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,150 people within facilities have died due to the virus.

WHO CAN GET THE VACCINE?

Front-line health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and Iowans 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccines now.

Iowans under 65 may qualify for a vaccine if they meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers of Phase 1B are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

• Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

People who don’t meet those criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages and occupational categories qualify.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed.