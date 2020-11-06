Iowa coronavirus hospitalzions surpass 900

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have exceeded 900 across the state.

As of Friday morning, hospitalizations were at 912, the 12th, record-breaking day in a row. 164 people were admitted to the hospital in the 24-hour period.

ICU patients remain at 188, which is a record and patients on ventilators increased from 60 to 67.

3,393 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, the second-highest ever behind Thursday’s record of 4,706. The state’s seven-day average is 2,802, another record for the 14th day in a row.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 144,225.

Of the new cases, 360 were of individuals aged 0-17. The new number brings the total number of minors infected to 13,042.

106 of the new cases were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category. So far, 7,099 Iowa educators have been infected with COVID-19.

Additionally, the state reported 14 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total number of Iowans dead due to the virus to 1,815.

Cerro Gordo and O’Brien counties saw two new deaths and Adair, Black Hawk, Cass, Dallas, Dubuque, Harrison, Ida, Madison, Warren and Webster counties saw one new death each.

Locally, Linn County added 241 new cases, its second-highest day after Thursday’s record 390. The county total is at 7,850 and its seven-day average is 241, a record high. The county’s positivity rate is 42.82 percent over the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson County added 113 cases for its second straight day of having over 100 cases added. Johnson’s total is 6,671 and its seven-day average is 86. Its positivity rate over 24 hours is 29.20 percent.

Story County had 104 new cases, also its second-straight day of having over 100 new cases. The county’s total number is now 4,608 and its seven-day average is 66. Its positivity rate over 24 hours is 42.8 percent.

Black Hawk County added its own 176 new cases for a total of 7,152 and a seven-day average of 156, a record high. Its positivity rate over 24 hours is 59.26 percent.

Long-term care facilities across the state are seeing new virus outbreaks. Anamosa Care Center in Jones County has 36 cases. This is the first long-term care facility outbreak in Jones County. Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion added two new cases for a total of 21 and Hiawatha Care Center added one new case for a total of 96.

Cedar Falls Health Care Center in Black Hawk County also added 12 cases and Accura Healthcare of Bancroft in Kossuth County added three.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com