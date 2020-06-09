Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decrease

While hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus continue to decrease, the state has reported 22,177 cases after three months of the pandemic. Davis County also reported its first death since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 255 patients hospitalized, with 82 patients in ICU care, and 51 patients on ventilators. The numbers have continued to decline for nearly two weeks.

The state reported 15 new deaths, bringing the total in Iowa to 622.

5.9% of the 4,389 test results that have been completed have been reported to be postive in Iowa. The first death for Davis County was also reported and Polk County confirmed four deaths since yesterday. Davis County is the 48th Iowa county to report a COVID-19 related death out of Iowa’s 99 counties.

