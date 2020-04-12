Seven more deaths - including six in Linn County - as result of coronavirus

Seven more Iowans, all over the age of 60, have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, officials announced on Sunday.

The new deaths announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health include six individuals in Linn County — two adults between the ages of 61 and 80 and four adults aged 81 years and older. One adult aged 81 or older in Washington County has also died and was included in Sunday’s count.

In total, 41 Iowans have died as a result of COVID-19 since the respiratory virus was first identified in the state a little over a month ago.

Just a week ago, on April 5, Iowa saw its highest daily death toll with eight deaths.

State public health officials have also identified 77 additional positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,587 cases.

Among these new cases, eight are residents of Linn County. Johnson County also saw eight additional cases from Sunday’s announcement.

IDPH noted in its announcement that Sunday’s results “do not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing” as the department is transitioning to a new reporting time frame. The new release did not offer any additional details on the new time frame.

As of Sunday, 129 individuals were hospitalized as a result of coronavirus-related symptoms, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. An additional 674 Iowans have so far recovered from the virus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 383 tests were negative for COVID-19 for a total of 16,005 negative tests to date, including all those tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and from other labs

According to the state public health department, the locations and age ranges of the 77 new cases are:

• Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years);

• Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+);

• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years);

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years);

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+);

• Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years);

• Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years);

• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years);

• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+);

• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80);

• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years);

• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• And Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years).

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com