Former state spokeswoman alleges Governor's Office restricted public information regarding COVID-19

The former spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health ousted earlier this year alleges the Governor’s Office violated the state’s whistle blower laws and made an effort to strictly control the flow of information regarding COVID-19 and the state’s response to the pandemic.

Polly Carver-Kimm, who was ousted from her long-held role as the IDPH spokeswoman in July, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Governor’s Communications Director Pat Garrett and the State of Iowa.

On July 15, she was informed by Department Director Gerd Clabaugh she could choose to resign or be fired due to restructuring of the agency.

She had been the public information officer for the state public health department since 2007.

In the Thursday news conference to announce the suit, Carver-Kimm said that during the state’s response to novel coronavirus, the governor’s office would use information from the Iowa Department of Public Health “in the way that would best serve the governor’s agenda and needs.”

“I don’t want to say the public’s health is in danger because of this, I just feel there was a more open flow of information that could have benefited the public in their decision making about how they wanted to handle the pandemic, and that would come through providing that information to the media,” she said during the Zoom news conference.

While she concedes that it wasn’t wrong for the governor’s office to centralize communications during an emergency response, she said the information provided was chosen carefully and vetted several times by the governor’s staff “even though it appeared to be simple data that we would normally provide.”

Amy McCoy, current spokeswoman for IDPH, declined to respond to The Gazette’s questions, stating the department does not comment on pending litigations against the state.

Carver-Kimm’s attorney, Tom Duff with Duff Law Firm in West Des Moines, filed the suit Wednesday in Polk County District Court.

“ (Carver-Kimm) was stripped of her duties and later terminated after she made repeated efforts to comply with Iowa’s Open Records law by producing documents to local and national media regarding the State of Iowa’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the lawsuit, which is available on the Duff Law Firm’s website.

She had been relieved from handling communications related to COVID-19 and fulfilling public records requests in March.

In early March 2020, when the state activated emergency protocols because of the pandemic, Carver-Kimm told reporters Thursday that the state activated the use of Emergency Command Center (ECC) email addresses for all COVID-19 related communications.

She recalled an incident when she received a records request early in the pandemic seeking information that would be included in these ECC email address, not the official’s state email address. An assistant attorney general with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, who typically works the agency in complying with open records requests, confirmed to Carver-Kimm the ECC emails should be included in the response.

But in the several open records requests that followed, the ECC emails were never searched and relevant documents in those accounts were not produced, the lawsuit states.

“I repeatedly asked ‘should we ask for those emails to be searched?’ and I was just ignored,” Carver-Kimm said Thursday.

Carver-Kimm, a former journalist, said during the news conference the response regarding ECC emails was a main driver for filing the lawsuit, because she “feels very deeply that the media was not treated fairly.”

The petition recounts an instance when Garrett, the governor’s communications officer, told Carver-Kimm to hold on the handoff of records approved by the assistant attorney general. According to the lawsuit, in the 13 years Carver-Kimm had been at IDPH, the Governor’s Office had never been involved in the process of complying with open records requests.

The lawsuit also recounts other incidents in the months between March and her departure in July, stating that she was repeatedly criticized or reprimanded for answering reporters’ inquiries or for fulfilling public records requests from local and national outlets.

In late April, she refused to name a journalist who had brought “the unsanitary working conditions and lack of social distancing at the State Emergency Operations Center” to her attention. She was relieved of more duties shortly after, the lawsuit states.

In May 2020, Carver-Kimm fulfilled an open records request for the New Yorker, as well as other state and national outlets.

Later that month, after the New Yorker began asking questions “critical of the State Hygienic Lab” referencing the documents Carver-Kimm produced, the lawsuit alleges IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter sent an email questioning whether producing the documents was legal.

On June 4, she was “no longer allowed to respond to any open records requests, including those dealing with COVID-19,” according to the lawsuit.

She was also no longer allowed to respond to media inquiries involving COVID-19 or other infectious diseases on June 15, the lawsuit continues.

Other events unfolded, including an instance where Carver-Kimm provided data to the Des Moines Register that resulted in a July 12 article that was “likely embarrassing to Gov. (Kim) Reynolds,” the lawsuit alleges.

On July 15, she was informed she could either resign or be terminated.

