Iowa coronavirus deaths soar to record 47 in 24-hour period

Eight months after Iowa recorded its first coronavirus death on March 24, the state’s daily death toll from the disease reached a record: 47 people died in just a 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning.

The grim toll eclipsed the last deadly record of 39 deaths on Nov. 18.

To date, 2,271 people in Iowa have died from the virus since March.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the state also reported 3,345 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa has confirmed 218,957 virus cases since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations across the state dipped slightly from 1,351 to 1,305 in the period, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped from to 155 to 150.

The number of patients in intensive care units also saw a slight decline, from 275 to 269.

The governor’s office announced that the five state-operated Test Iowa sites will be closed for Thanksgiving, including the Linn County locations at Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW in Cedar Rapids.

The sites will reopen for testing as usual — by appointment only — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com.

The State Hygienic Lab, which runs the tests, also will be closed for the holiday.

The 10 Iowa counties that have seen the most COVID-19 cases are:

• Polk: 3,2343

• Linn: 13,649

• Black Hawk: 10,598

• Scott: 10,597

• Woodbury: 10,002

• Johnson: 9,236

• Dubuque: 8,925

• Story: 6,597

• Dallas: 6,134

• Pottawattamie: 5,925

