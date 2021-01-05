CORONAVIRUS

Sign up for free COVID-19 tests in Coralville Friday

Tests and analysis provided by Corteva Agriscience

Photographed through the plastic sheeting creating a booth, Cornell College senior international relations and German do
Photographed through the plastic sheeting creating a booth, Cornell College senior international relations and German double major and student government vice president Maddie Huntzinger takes a nasal swab from Nancy Reasland Pandemic Response Coordinator as she gets tested for Covid19 coronavirus at the Student Health Center at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The antigen test used by the college uses a self-administered nasal swab sample which isn't as uncomfortable as a nasopharyngeal swab sample. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Project Better Together and Corteva Agriscience are offering free COVID-19 tests to adults Friday at the Coralville Marriott & Convention Center.

Corteva received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to provide 100,000 free tests across the country, said Josh Schamberger, president of the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one part of Project Better Together.

“This Friday marks two weeks to the day from Christmas, when there were family gatherings,” Schamberger said. “Hopefully we can catch a lot of asymptomatic people in the community that might find out they are positive and can quarantine and isolate to help with community spread.”

The tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be self-administered polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests with nose swabs, Schamberger said.

The tests will be driven to Johnston, where Corteva will process the tests and give people results within 24 to 36 hours. Corteva also will provide results to the Johnson County Department of Public Health, which reports to the state.

People interested in getting a free COVID-19 test Friday must complete this online form by tonight: https://forms.gle/7mRuUNokLQDAfrK67

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

