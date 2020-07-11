Iowa hits record daily high of new coronavirus cases

Iowa reported 769 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period ending Sunday morning — the state’s highest daily tally since the infection was discovered here four months ago.

The record increase, recorded in the period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday, brings the state’s total to 34,528 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, six new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the period, raising the state’s total to 748. Two of the deaths were reported in Polk County, and one each in Dubuque, Muscatine, Story and Webster counties.

Linn County added 20 new coronavirus cases, for a county total 1,377. This is the fourth consecutive day of double-digit increases in the county, which now has a seven-day rolling average of 25.

Johnson County added 34 new cases for a total of 1,426. It’s the county’s 25th consecutive day of double-digit increases and pushes the seven-day rolling average to 25.

For long-term care outbreaks, Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion added five cases for a total of 37. There were two recoveries for a total of 26. Alverno Senior Care Community in Clinton County was removed from the state’s outbreak list. But Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars was added.

Hospitalizations in the state rose from 169 to 178 in 24 hours. Of those, the number of patients in intensive care went up from 54 to 56, but patients on ventilators went down from 26 to 25.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 6,781 tests conducted within the 24-hour period, 769 were positive and 6,012 were negative, for a 11.34 percent positive rate.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed.