Number of coronavirus patients in Iowa hospitals highest since June

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Iowa were at a three-month high on Tuesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

326 Iowans were hospitalized due to the virus, the highest since June 1, in which 327 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19. The 326 is up from 311 in the last 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

However, patients in the ICU went down from 99 to 92. Ventilator usage was up from 35 to 37.

Following the Labor Day holiday weekend, returned test results were at a 15-day low with 2,466 results reported. Test Iowa sites were closed for Labor Day and returned to normal operations on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, there were 348 processed-positive test results bringing the state total to 70,723. The positivity rate was 13.56 percent. Additionally, there were seven confirmed deaths bringing Iowa’s death total to 1,174.

Two of the deaths were individuals from Woodbury County. Black Hawk, Carroll, Clinton, Davis and Wapello counties had one new death each.

Linn County added 22 of its own cases in the 24-hour period, bringing the county total to 3,262 and its seven-day average to 37. Its positivity rate was 12.29 percent.

Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, added 25 cases of its own for a county total of 4,595. It’s seven-day average is at 88 as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Johnson County’s positivity rate was 14.62 percent.

Over in Story County, home of Iowa State University, 29 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period, bringing its county total to 2,940. Story County’s seven-day average is 69. Story County’s positivity rate was 20.28 percent.

Up north in Black Hawk County, 16 new cases were added, making the county total 4,040. The county’s seven-day average is 34 and its positivity rate is 21.33 percent.

Additionally, multiple long-term care facilities in Iowa have been removed from the outbreak list.

Iowa Veterans Home in Marshall County was removed from the list after its second virus outbreak. The facility was first removed June 12 and reappeared on the list on Aug. 12.

Good Samaritan Society in Lyon County and Karen Acres Healthcare Center in Polk County were also removed from the outbreak list.

