New coronavirus cases in Iowa hit another record

Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledges test results delay

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public at the Iowa Events Center parking lot in Des Moines on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tests were done by appointment only. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP )
JOHNSTON — The state posted a one-day high of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday with 740 Iowans testing positive for the virus that now has claimed 170 lives since the respiratory disease arrived here March 8.

Gov. Kim Reynolds told her daily briefing that the spike in confirmed cases is attributed to more aggressive testing and likely will produce high, possibly record, case counts through the weekend.

Reynolds acknowledged that “ramping up” Iowa’s testing capacity has created a backlog at the State Hygienic Lab as its works to process and validate results. She indicated she expected the lab to be able to get caught up on verifications of new Test Iowa samples this weekend.

The governor also reported that the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in eight more deaths — most of them claiming the lives of older and elderly residents.

To date, 7,885 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 but 37 percent have recovered. Overall, 45,593 have been tested, which represents one out of every 69 Iowans, the governor said.

“COVID-19 certainly has taken a toll on Iowans,” she said.

An additional 44 Iowans were hospitalized for coronavirus-related symptoms and illnesses over the past 24 hours, bringing that total to 345 statewide. A total of 121 patients are in intensive care units and 91 require ventilators to aid their breathing, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data reported at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The new figures came out on the day that Reynolds gave the green light to restaurants, malls, fitness clubs and other businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties to resume limited operations as the state gradually reaches a post-coronavirus “new normal.”

Iowa’s other 22 counties — spread through areas of central and Eastern Iowa and including the population centers of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Davenport and Waterloo — remain under restrictions that limit public gatherings and maintain social-distancing requirements.

The limits, in place until May 15, are intended to slow the spread of coronavirus in places already hit hard by spikes in confirmed cases and deaths associated with outbreaks at long-term care facilities, meat-processing plants and other “hot spot” locations.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

Covid19
