More than three quarters of coronavirus tests in Iowa over a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday came back positive, according to public health data analyzed by The Gazette.

The jump in positivity rate to a record level — now at 79.43 percent — comes as Iowa Department of Public Health begins including antigen tests in the results. IDPH said adding antigen tests has a “minimal” impact on the positivity rate, though.

It’s the first time the state has had more positive tests than negative tests. Overall, the state had 2,579 new cases out of 3,247 total tests. Another 11 people died, pushing the death toll to 1,091 Iowans.

The spike in new cases breaks the record of 1,477 statewide cases set a day ago.

Johnson County had 247 new cases, the second highest ever behind Thursday’s numbers. Johnson County’s seven-day average is at a record-high 146.

Linn County had 43 new cases and one new death, bringing the death toll up to 93.

Neither county had positivity rates as high as the state average, though. Johnson County had a 55.51 percent positivity rate, and Linn County had a 38.05 percent positivity rate.

Story County, the home of Iowa State University, had a record-high 239 cases, with 65.48 percent of tests coming back positive.

Iowa is now up to 62,075 total cases since the start of the pandemic. The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,052, marking the first time it’s above 1,000 cases.

