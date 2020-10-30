Iowa sets new daily record adding 2,617 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

More than 2,600 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a new statewide record-high for the number of positive tests in a 24-hour period.

According to data from the Iowa Department of public health, the state reported 2,617 new cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, surpassing the state’s previous 24-hour record of 2,579 which was recorded on Aug. 27.

Linn County also set another daily record — for the fourth day in a row — with 219 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The spike marks a 3.7 percent increase in positive cases in 24 hours.

Friday’s numbers bring the state’s total number of cases to 124,611, with a seven-say average of 1,713 — another record high for the seventh straight day.

Of the remaining 7,166 test results reported Friday, 4,549 came back negative or inconclusive for a positivity rate of 36.52 percent.

The state also reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in 14 counties, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,713.

Hancock County reported two deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the data, while Clinton, Des Moines, Emmet, Fremont, Hamilton, Harrison, Lee, Linn, Monroe, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury counties each reported 1 death.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The total number of positive cases reported in Linn County has reached 6,166, according to the data, moving the county to third in the state rankings of the most cases. Polk County has the most at 19,927, followed by Woodbury with 7,496. Linn County had been holding steady in fifth place as far as its concentration of cases, but this past week of record-smashing totals moved it up to fourth Thursday before moving to third Friday. The county’s seven-day average is 123 — another record — and its positivity rate is 37.31 percent for the 24-hour period.

Johnson County added 63 cases, bringing its total to 6,066. The county’s seven day average is 45 and its positivity rate is 20.26 percent.

Black Hawk County added 136 cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, bringing its total to 6,062. The county’s seven-day average is 93 and its positivity rate is 56.20 percent.

Story County added 56 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 4,148. The county’s seven-day average is 32 and its positivity rate is 27.72 percent.

Hospitalizations in Iowa continue to climb, according to the data. The state reported 606 hospitalizations as of 11 a.m. Friday — another record-high for the fifth straight day — a slight uptick from the 605 cases reported the day before. As of Thursday, 40 patients were hospitalized in Linn County, up from the 30 patients recorded on Tuesday.

The total number of patients being treated in intensive care units is 152, up from 135 reported the day before. Fifty-five patients are currently on ventilators, a slight drop from 56 on Thursday.

Cases among children ages 0 to 17 jumped in the past 24 hours to 275 new cases — the highest number reported since The Gazette began tracking youth cases on Sept. 17 — bringing the total number of children that have tested positive for the virus to 11,073.

Education workers also saw a rise in cases.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, 140 new cases were reported among those working in the education sector, bringing the state total to 6,331.

Additionally, three more long-term care facilities reported outbreaks.

Exira Care Center, in Exira, Audubon County, reported four new cases and one recovery. Shady Rest Care Center, in Cascade, Dubuque County, reported seven cases and two recoveries. And, Vista Woods Care Center, in Ottumwa, Wapello Co., reported five cases and one recovery. This is the second outbreak reported at Vista Woods Care Center. The first spanned from May 25 to July 2.

Kanawha Community Home Inc. in Hancock County and Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center in Winnebago County were removed from the state’s outbreak list.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com