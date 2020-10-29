COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations across the state continue to rise and break records, prompting more concern from the White House this week.

Iowa and Linn County each reported record or near-record high COVID-19 numbers on Thursday.

On Thursday, the state reported 2,468 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m., its second-highest number ever, according to a Gazette analysis of Iowa Department of Public Health data. The state also reported 11 new deaths.

The new cases bring Iowa’s total number of virus cases to 121,994. Its seven-day average of 1,566 is also a record. Iowa’s positivity rate over 24 hours was 31.83 percent with 7,777 test results.

Linn County reported 193 new virus cases, a record high for the county by far. Its seven-day average was also a record high at 105, and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 29.88 percent.

Johnson County added 70 new virus cases and one death, and Black Hawk County added 137 of its own cases for a positivity rate of 42.15 percent. The county had one death as well.

Iowa continues to trend in all the wrong ways, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force has labeled the state as being in multiple “red zone” categories.

The red zone for new cases, according to the White House’s task force, indicates that there are 101 or more new cases per 100,000 people. Iowa had the 10th highest rate in the country for new cases as of Oct. 25 when the latest report was issued.

The White House report states that community spread in Iowa is increasing, including in nursing homes. As of Thursday, there are 75 outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state according to state data. Over 800 of Iowa’s 1,691 COVID-19 deaths have been of those in long-term facilities.

Locally, Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion added one new virus case for a total of 13. Four of the cases have been confirmed as recovered.

The report also acknowledges the increasing number of hospitalizations, leading to “potential resource constraints.”

According to White House data, the majority of Iowa hospitals have between seven to 30 days worth of PPE supplies including N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves.

Record hospitalizations for fourth straight day

State hospitalizations were again at a record high as of Thursday for the fourth-consecutive day with 605 hospitalized. ICU patients went down from 136 to 135 and the number of patients on ventilators increased from 51 to 56.

The state has not updated its hospitalization by county numbers as of publishing. On Oct. 27, Linn County had 30 patients in hospitals for COVID-19.

According to the state’s data on hospitalizations, Region 6, which includes Linn County and the northeastern part of Iowa, had 135 patients hospitalized with 891 total inpatient beds available. Region 5, the southeast part of Iowa including Johnson County, had 263 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and over 1,000 beds available.

The state had 254 new virus cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to the national average of 133, White House data shows. The total number of cases Iowa had last week was 8,003, a 7 percent increase from the week prior.

Along with case counts, Iowa was in the red zone for COVID-19 deaths as well. The state had 96 confirmed COVID-19 deaths last week according to White House data, which equates to three deaths per 100,000 people. Iowa’s number is almost double the national average of 1.7 per 100,000 people.

The White House Task Force report comes the week of Vice President Mike Pence’s fifth campaign visit to Iowa. He stopped at the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday, attempting to stoke support for President Donald Trump.

Pence is the chair of the coronavirus task force which has advised against large gatherings like rallies the Trump and Pence have held in Iowa this month.

Iowa is also in the red zone for test positivity according to the task force, which indicates a rate at or above 10.1 percent. Iowa ranks 11th in this category with 10.5 percent.

Polk, Dubuque and Woodbury counties had the highest numbers of new cases in the last three week and represent 21.9 percent of the state’s new cases White House data shows. Dubuque and Woodbury counties also had one new death each on Thursday.

The White House Task Force recommends increasing mitigation efforts in Iowa, including mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds in public.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who held daily news conferences at the beginning of the pandemic, eventually morphing into weekly events, hasn’t held a television conference since Oct. 7.

Instead, Reynolds has briefly addressed the pandemic at various campaign events around the state when asked by reporters, continuing to “put trust in Iowans” to implement mitigation strategies to curb the pandemic’s effects in the state.

The report specifically warns to limit private social gatherings as well as the holiday season approaches, citing that current transmissions are linked to home gatherings. The task force also asks the state to review transmissions in Linn, Polk and Dubuque counties.

“We are finding that as the weather cools, friends and families are moving social gatherings indoors, significantly increasing spread,” the report reads.

