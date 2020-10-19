Hospitalizations continue to rise in Iowa as state's total count of COVID-19 cases nears 108,000

Iowa reported its second-highest number of hospitalizations in a 24-hour period Monday as the total number of positive COVID-19 cases nears 108,000.

According to data from Iowa Department of Public Health, 480 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of 11 a.m. Monday, marking the second-highest number of hospitalizations seen in a 24-hour period in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of hospitalizations in a 24-hour period was 482, recorded just five days earlier on Oct. 14.

Out of the 2,898 test results that were reported in the past 24 hours, Iowa added 523 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 107,580. The remaining 2,375 tests came back negative or inconclusive, making for a 24-hour positivity rate of 18.05 percent.

Iowa also reported eight new deaths in five counties, bringing the total number of Iowans that have succumbed to the virus to 1,536.

Linn, Iowa and Woodbury counties reported two deaths each, according to the data, while O’Brien and Plymouth counties each reported one.

Linn County added 31 cases as of 11 a.m. Monday, bringing its total to 3,024 and its seven-day average to 49 — a peak seven-day average that has only been seen twice before, on Oct. 2 and 3. The county’s 24-hour positivity rate is 11.07 percent.

Johnson County added nine cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 5,624. The county’s seven-day average is 22 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 5.7 percent.

Story County added 4 cases, bringing its total to 3,834. The county’s seven-day average is 17 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 14.81 percent.

Black Hawk County added nine cases, bringing its total to 5,177. The county’s seven-day average is 37 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 23.68 percent.

Sixty-seven new cases were reported among those working in the education system, bringing the total number of infected education workers to 5,258, and cases among children also rose by 67, bringing that total to 9,371.

In Hiawatha, the Hiawatha Care Center reported one new case, bringing that long-term care facility’s total number of cases up to 81 with 59 recoveries.

Along with hospitalizations, the number of ICU patients jumped from 108 to 113, while those on ventilators held steady at 45.

Top 10 counties in total cases:

1. Polk County: 17,923

2. Woodbury County: 6,795

3. Johnson County: 5,624

4. Black Hawk County: 5,177

5. Linn County: 5,024

6. Dubuque County: 4,665

7. Scott County: 4,032

8. Story County: 3,834

9. Dallas County: 3,285

10. Pottawattamie County: 2,942

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

