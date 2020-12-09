CORONAVIRUS

Iowa surpasses 3,000 coronavirus deaths

The state also added 2,545 new virus cases.

Medical staff member prepares to administer another novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow
Medical staff member prepares to administer another novel coronavirus Covid-19 test at the Test Iowa site, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The site provides protection from winter weather for medical staff and testing subjects. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa has surpassed 3,000 deaths due to coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The state added 102 new, confirmed deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Iowans to die from the virus to 3,017 according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The state also added another 2,545 new virus cases in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, bringing the total number of virus cases in Iowa to 248,782.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations across the state went from 900 to 894 in the 24-hour period. ICU patients went from 191 to 196 and patients on ventilators went from 111 to 120.

Locally, Linn County had three new, confirmed deaths for a total of 207 and added 94 new virus cases for a total of 15,203. The county’s seven-day average is 94.

Johnson County added 55 cases for a total of 10,126 and a seven-day average of 55.

Of all the new cases, 295 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors confirmed infected by the virus in Iowa to 25,111. Three new cases were of individuals who identify within the education occupation category, bringing the total number of cases in that category to 7,638.

As of Wednesday, 141 long-term care facilities were still fighting virus outbreaks with 5,675 cases coming from those outbreaks.

Locally, Linn County’s Meth Wick Health Center went from 27 to 28 cases with zero recoveries still.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
