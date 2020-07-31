CORONAVIRUS

Iowa confirms 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 8 in Polk County

631 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)
Iowa reported 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Friday, the most in a 24-hour period since July 15. There have been 865 coronavirus-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Eight of the 11 deaths were in Polk County, bring its total to 201. Linn County currently has reported 87 deaths and Black Hawk County has 62.

Shelby County reported its first coronavirus-related death Friday, making it the 73rd county in Iowa to report a death.

There were 631 new cases reported Friday, upping Iowa’s total to 44,475 since the start of the pandemic.

Linn County reported 42 new cases, for a new total of 1,979 since the start of the pandemic. The county’s current seven-day average is 36, tied again for the highest on record, which it has remained at for the past two days. Linn County’s number of positive cases has been in double-digits for 19 consecutive days, with more than 30 on 11 of those days.

Johnson County reported 33 new cases Friday, for a total of 1,868 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county’s seven-day average is currently 23, which has been climbing slowly for six straight days.

Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County added one positive case for a total of 33.

Hospitalizations in the state dropped from 237 to 225, ICU patients fell from 76 to 71, and patients on ventilators went from 31 to 29 within the 24-hour period.

There were 5,892 tests conducted within the 24-hour period with 631 positive results and 5,261 negative results, for a 10.71-percent positive rate.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

Covid19
