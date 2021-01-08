Iowa adds 2000+ cases, 59 deaths on Friday

Iowa added over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The state added 2,057 new cases and 59 new, confirmed deaths reported as of 11 a.m. on Friday. Iowa’s current seven-day average for cases is 1,574.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 293,454 cases and 4,124 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Locally, Linn County added 86 cases and six deaths. The total number of cases in Linn County is 17,175. The total number of Linn County residents who have died from the virus is 264. The county’s seven-day average for cases is 78, up for the ninth consecutive day.

In Johnson County, 58 new cases were added as well as two deaths. The county’s total number of cases is 11,542 and its total number of deaths is 49. The county’s seven-day average for cases is 54.

Of the state’s new 59 deaths, five were in Montgomery County. Polk and Plymouth counties had three deaths each.

Counties with two deaths each include: Black Hawk, Buchanan Delaware, Lyon, Mitchell and Pottawattamie.

Counties with one death each include: Adair, Appanoose, Benton, Bremer, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Des Moines, Emmet, Fayette, Hamilton, Ida, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, O’Brien, Osceola, Ringgold, Scott, Sioux, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury and Wright.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Across the state, 579 individuals were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. on Friday morning, down three from 24 hours prior. ICU patients decreased by 11 to 108 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by one to 51.

As of Friday morning, 84 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s outbreak list.

Friday marks the first day of an update to the IDPH online dashboard for long-term care facility outbreak reporting. According to a news release from IDPH, the reported numbers now only reflect positive cases associated with current outbreaks.

Previously the old reporting method included old positive cases in facilities from previous outbreaks if a facility has experienced multiple outbreaks.

The facility death number increased as well with reporting now in line with the state’s new methodology put in place near the end of 2020.

With the new update, the number of COVID-19-positive individuals within facilities decreased 1,554 for a new total of 1,894 individuals positive.

The number of deaths within Iowa’s facilities increased 538 for a new total of 1,677. These numbers have been included in the overall statewide death count, however the change has not previously been reflected in the long-term facility dashboard on the state’s website.

Locally, Linn County’s West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids was removed from the outbreak list after being added on Nov. 24.

Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids now has 45 current virus cases after the adjustment. The facility previously had 52 cases.

The Gardens of Cedar Rapids shows 20 cases and 12 recoveries after previously listing 24 cases.

In Johnson County, Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City previously listed 11 cases, but since the update lists five cases with no recoveries.

Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville now shows 29 virus cases and 23 recoveries after previously listing 38 cases.

Cedar County’s Clarence Nursing Home now lists three cases with no recoveries after previously showing 80 cases.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com