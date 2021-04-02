In letter to state, Linn Public Health criticizes allocation of 1-dose COVID vaccines

The state’s decision to allocate one-shot COVID-19 vaccines to colleges and other groups is “heartbreaking” to local public health officials who have been “requesting, even begging, for several weeks” to receive doses to administer to vulnerable populations, Linn County Public Health stated this week.

In a letter sent to state officials Wednesday, Linn County Public Health asked the Governor’s Office to allocate the state’s Johnson & Johnson shipment to local public health agencies and allow them to determine what’s best for their jurisdictions.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the Governor’s Office does not trust local public health to identify and serve individuals in our community who are most vulnerable,” wrote Tricia Kitzmann, community health division manager, in the letter.

She continued, “I am struggling to understand why the Governor’s Office will not listen to those that know their communities best and work with us to identify the best strategies susceptible to barriers to accessing vaccine and experience social determinates of health.”

Kitzmann’s letter, obtained by The Gazette, was sent to leadership at the Iowa Department of Public Health, including Director Kelly Garcia. It was first reported by KCRG.

The COVID-19 vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson is currently the only one-shot vaccine available for use in the United States. The one-time inoculation is ideal for hard-to-reach residents, such as those experiencing homelessness, and others who face barriers to vaccines, including transportation issues.

Linn County Public Health had been working with local agencies and organizations in recent weeks to find solutions for vaccinating vulnerable populations, which they’ve identified as those individuals who face barriers to health care, are experiencing homelessness and immigrant, minority or low-income families, among others.

Public health officials have told The Gazette the one-shot dose is ideal for these populations.

However, state officials have opted instead to direct its Johnson & Johnson doses to certain businesses, manufacturing facilities and other populations that don’t face these barriers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced earlier this week a large allocations is being sent to colleges and universities across the state, and Kirkwood Community College is in consideration to receive those shots.

In addition, Hy-Vee is receiving 3,200 doses specifically for Collins Aerospace employees, according to Kitzman.

Linn County Public Health questioned why the Governor’s Office was opting to allocate the Johnson & Johnson doses to vaccinate a “very high functioning and health literate professional populations.”

Kitzmann acknowledged in the letter both populations needed to be vaccinated, but pointed out those individuals are often well-resourced, technologically-savvy and capable of attending two-dose clinics without overcoming barriers. She also stated a majority of Collins Aerospace employees have been working remotely since the beginning of the pandemic.

Offering the one-dose vaccine to vulnerable populations is “vital,” according to advocates working with Linn County Public Health to reach these individuals, per the letter. Kitzmann wrote these local leaders say fear or mistrust of the government, past trauma as well as barriers to accessing services means these individuals often get lost in the follow-up doses.

In addition, making some individuals come back for the second appointment “compounds the hardships that they already face day to day.” It also puts an additional strain on community partners, who need to find transportation services and interpreters for follow-up clinics, Kitzmann wrote.

The letter also quoted Reynolds’ statements in a recent news conference that only 1 percent of Iowans receiving the vaccine are African American and 1.6 percent are Hispanic or Latino. Local public health departments are best equipped to reach communities of color, Kitzmann said.

“If the Governor’s office wants to make a real difference with improving vaccination rates to our vulnerable and diverse populations, then we plead with you, local public health must be allowed to determine which vaccine products should be targeted to our local community populations,” the letter stated.

“Words mean nothing without action.”

