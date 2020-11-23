Iowa sees 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, below 40 percent positivity rate

Iowa reported 1,678 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 211,740. With 5,052 reported test results in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Monday, the lowest amount of tests since Nov. 3, the state’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 33.21 percent.

The state also reported 13 new deaths bringing the total number of Iowans that have died due to COVID-19 to 2,205. Four of Monday’s new deaths were residents of Linn County.

Woodbury County reported three deaths and counties reporting one death each were Benton, Davis, Jones, O’Brien, Pottawattamie and Webster counties.

State hospitalizations went from 1,340 to 1,333 in the 24-hour period. ICU patients increased from 255 to 273 and patients on ventilators increased from 132 to 135.

As of Sunday, 83 Linn County residents were being hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 102 on Friday.

Linn County added its own 127 cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 13,256. The county’s seven-day average is 229 and the positivity rate over 24 hours is 31.36 percent.

Johnson County added 42 cases for a total of 9,106 and a seven-day average of 109. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 18.42 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Story County added its own 44 cases for a total of 6,379 and a seven-day average of 122. Story’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 31.21 percent.

Black Hawk saw 36 new cases for a total of 10,210 and a seven-day average of 152. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 31.58 percent.

Jones County added 20 cases. The county’s total is 2,212 and its seven-day average is 52. The positivity rate over 24 hours is 36.36 percent.

Of the new numbers on Monday, 182 of the cases were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of infected minors in Iowa to 20,733.

Additionally, there were six new cases in individuals who identified within the education occupation category bringing the total number in that category to 7,588.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com