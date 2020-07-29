Hundreds of doctors demand Gov. Reynolds issue mask mandate

Nearly 300 physicians across Iowa have signed a letter urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate, joining the call from top health care groups for stronger COVID-19 mitigation measures even as the governor resists such an order.

About 290 doctors signed the letter sent to the governor on Wednesday, asking her to require use of a mask or other facial covering in public spaces in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At a minimum, a mandate should apply to all Iowans inside enclosed public spaces, with exception to those who can’t “medically tolerate” facial coverings, the letter states.

“We remain deeply concerned that a surge of COVID-19 cases in Iowa is imminent as currently witnessed in numerous other states,” according to the letter, which was made publicly available online. “ ... We believe more can be done through state public health policy to help prevent Iowa from suffering the same fate.”

Physicians behind the open letter also will host a news conference on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Saturday morning, according to a news release.

In the letter, physicians cited an Iowa Poll published in June that found just 54 percent of respondents reporting wearing masks “almost all of the time or most of the time” when in public indoor spaces. Therefore, the letter states, government recommendations on the use of facial coverings “appear to be insufficient to compel widespread adoption of this important public health measure.”

“In light of the convincing scientific evidence surrounding public use of face coverings, we as physicians are now compelled to take a stand and call for more effective public health policy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Austin Baeth, an internal medicine physician in Des Moines and organizer of the physician group.

“This is about using science to protect the lives of our patients, friends and family in Iowa,” Baeth continued. “This is not about politics.”

Wednesday’s letter comes just days after the Iowa Medical Society and other top organizations representing more than 12,000 health care professionals in Iowa submitted a similar public appeal to Reynolds.

The Iowa Medical Society and fellow signatories stated in their letter — which was sent to the governor on Monday — that voluntary efforts around COVID-19 “have failed to yield sufficient progress” in flattening the curve. Instead, they asked Reynolds to require masks for all Iowans aged two years and older while in public.

“It is now apparent that stronger measures are necessary to better protect our fellow Iowans,” said Dr. Brian Privett, president of the Iowa Medical Society.

While Reynolds has strengthened her appeals in recent weeks for Iowans to “do their part,” she has resisted mandating the public health measure as a part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

“Gov. Reynolds encourages Iowans who are interacting with others where social distancing is impossible to wear masks. But she does not believe a government-mandated mask mandate is appropriate,” Pat Garrett, the governor’s spokesman, said earlier this week.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a proclamation requiring face masks in public spaces earlier this month, citing emergency powers granted to mayors under Iowa Code. He was the second mayor in the state to issue such an order, following the mayor of Muscatine.

This week, leadership from both Linn and Johnson counties discussed proclamations that would mandate use of facial coverings in public.

