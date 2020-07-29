CORONAVIRUS

Hundreds of doctors demand Gov. Reynolds issue mask mandate

Open letter sent days after top medical groups issue similar call for police

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tues
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to update the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:31PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

Proclamation from Linn County leaders to call on Reynolds to allow loc ...

03:46PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

University of Iowa to start giving trial coronavirus vaccines Thursday

03:17PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

Hundreds of doctors demand Gov. Reynolds issue mask mandate

12:47PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

457 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 69 new cases between Johnson and Linn ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Nearly 300 physicians across Iowa have signed a letter urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate, joining the call from top health care groups for stronger COVID-19 mitigation measures even as the governor resists such an order.

About 290 doctors signed the letter sent to the governor on Wednesday, asking her to require use of a mask or other facial covering in public spaces in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At a minimum, a mandate should apply to all Iowans inside enclosed public spaces, with exception to those who can’t “medically tolerate” facial coverings, the letter states.

“We remain deeply concerned that a surge of COVID-19 cases in Iowa is imminent as currently witnessed in numerous other states,” according to the letter, which was made publicly available online. “ ... We believe more can be done through state public health policy to help prevent Iowa from suffering the same fate.”

Physicians behind the open letter also will host a news conference on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Saturday morning, according to a news release.

In the letter, physicians cited an Iowa Poll published in June that found just 54 percent of respondents reporting wearing masks “almost all of the time or most of the time” when in public indoor spaces. Therefore, the letter states, government recommendations on the use of facial coverings “appear to be insufficient to compel widespread adoption of this important public health measure.”

“In light of the convincing scientific evidence surrounding public use of face coverings, we as physicians are now compelled to take a stand and call for more effective public health policy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Austin Baeth, an internal medicine physician in Des Moines and organizer of the physician group.

“This is about using science to protect the lives of our patients, friends and family in Iowa,” Baeth continued. “This is not about politics.”

Wednesday’s letter comes just days after the Iowa Medical Society and other top organizations representing more than 12,000 health care professionals in Iowa submitted a similar public appeal to Reynolds.

The Iowa Medical Society and fellow signatories stated in their letter — which was sent to the governor on Monday — that voluntary efforts around COVID-19 “have failed to yield sufficient progress” in flattening the curve. Instead, they asked Reynolds to require masks for all Iowans aged two years and older while in public.

“It is now apparent that stronger measures are necessary to better protect our fellow Iowans,” said Dr. Brian Privett, president of the Iowa Medical Society.

While Reynolds has strengthened her appeals in recent weeks for Iowans to “do their part,” she has resisted mandating the public health measure as a part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

“Gov. Reynolds encourages Iowans who are interacting with others where social distancing is impossible to wear masks. But she does not believe a government-mandated mask mandate is appropriate,” Pat Garrett, the governor’s spokesman, said earlier this week.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a proclamation requiring face masks in public spaces earlier this month, citing emergency powers granted to mayors under Iowa Code. He was the second mayor in the state to issue such an order, following the mayor of Muscatine.

This week, leadership from both Linn and Johnson counties discussed proclamations that would mandate use of facial coverings in public.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:31PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

Proclamation from Linn County leaders to call on Reynolds to allow loc ...

03:46PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

University of Iowa to start giving trial coronavirus vaccines Thursday

03:17PM | Wed, July 29, 2020

Hundreds of doctors demand Gov. Reynolds issue mask mandate
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

University of Iowa to start giving trial coronavirus vaccines Thursday

457 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 69 new cases between Johnson and Linn counties

What is a pulse oximeter, and does the coronavirus pandemic mean you need one?

North Liberty urges residents to wear face masks, calls on businesses to adopt mask policies

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids families have till Aug. 5 to decide on virtual or in-school learning

Iowa City schools consider delaying first day of school until September

Plans for mini golf course in works for Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines

Former Four Oaks youth counselor accused of harboring runaways

Johnson County a step closer to mask mandate as health board develops regulations

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate