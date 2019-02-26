Health

House speaker eyes more cannabidiol access for Iowans

Empty display bottles of medical marijuana at MedPharm Iowa Dispensary Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the dispensary in Windsor Heights, Iowa.
Empty display bottles of medical marijuana at MedPharm Iowa Dispensary Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the dispensary in Windsor Heights, Iowa.
2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES

08:20PM | Tue, February 26, 2019

Iowa schools could forego hiring nurses under proposed legislation

08:03PM | Tue, February 26, 2019

Bill to allow birth control from pharmacist passes first legislative test in Iow ...

07:17PM | Tue, February 26, 2019

House speaker eyes more cannabidiol access for Iowans

06:34PM | Tue, February 26, 2019

'Ban-the-box' bill sees bipartisan support in Iowa legislature

06:18PM | Tue, February 26, 2019

Utility-backed 'sunshine tax' for solar energy advances in Iowa House ...

07:30AM | Tue, February 26, 2019

Rep. Amy Nielsen becomes first Iowa lawmaker to endorse 2020 hopeful
View More 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION Articles

DES MOINES — The Iowa House likely will consider changes to the state’s medical cannabidiol law, including increasing the number of practitioners who can give Iowans access.

“There are things that can be done, things we will do, that make it a little easier, a little safer and give the board a little more latitude,” House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, said Tuesday after meeting with members of the Medical Cannabidiol Board.

Upmeyer said the Legislature is being “very intentional” in its approach to expanding access to medical cannabidiol, which is the second most prevalent cannabinoid in marijuana after THC.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive chemical that some research suggests has healing properties. CBD products can be used to help people sleep, lessen chronic pain, and treat anxiety and depression, among other issues.

As of Feb. 1, there were 505 health care professionals in Iowa who have patients certified for medical cannabidiol. There are 1,361 patients and caregivers registered in the state program.

Upmeyer foresees expanding authority to certify patients of physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners “to make sure people don’t have to travel long distances” to meet with a health care professional who can give them that access, she said.

The concept of compassionate care may be expanded beyond those who have a terminal illness, Upmeyer said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

“It’s something that doctors understand, such as someone who has exhausted other options and this is something they want to try,” she said.

The meeting also reinforced for her the need for more research to guide the board and lawmakers.

“They wish, and we all wish, there were more studies that gave more medical world evidence as opposed to anecdotal evidence,” said Upmeyer, a nurse practitioner. “We’re gaining. It’s slow. Most of those studies for illnesses like this need to be longitudinal,” which takes more time.

Upmeyer acknowledged that she hasn’t been willing to move as fast as other lawmakers to expand Iowa’s law that allows cannabidiol to be produced and sold in Iowa. Under current law, the state only allows two manufacturing licenses and five dispensary licenses.

“You either throw open the doors and not worry about public safety, you don’t worry about adolescents or any of that, or you proceed in a pretty methodical way based on evidence and science,” Upmeyer said.

l Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES ...

Iowa schools could forego hiring nurses under proposed legislation

Bill to allow birth control from pharmacist passes first legislative test in Iowa

'Ban-the-box' bill sees bipartisan support in Iowa legislature

Utility-backed 'sunshine tax' for solar energy advances in Iowa House

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

3 die in Eastern Iowa house fire

6 finalists named for Cedar Rapids fire chief

Long-serving C.R. school board member Westercamp dies

Polar vortex gives us the cold shoulder again

Former Linn-Mar High School nurse pleads to having sex with 16-year-old student

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.