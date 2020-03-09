Here's your guide to coronavirus questions and precautions

What is it, actually?

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus first detected in China in December. It’s been named “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019,” abbreviated to COVID-19.

Where has it spread?

The virus — which began in Wuhan, China, — as of Monday had infected 109,578 worldwide and killed 3,809 in 104 countries, territories or regions. The United States so far has reported more than 420 cases and 19 deaths in 35 states. Iowa confirmed eight cases but has recorded no deaths due to the virus.

Is it a pandemic?

The disease has met two of three criteria for a pandemic: it causes severe illness, including death, and spreads from person to person. The world is getting closer to meeting the third criteria — worldwide spread.

How severe is the sickness?

Health care providers don’t have a complete clinical picture but report the illness ranges from very mild — with some patients reporting no symptoms — to severe, even causing death. A report from China found serious illness occurred in 16 percent of cases there.

What are the symptoms?

Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the main symptoms, typically appearing two to 14 days after exposure.

Am I at risk of getting it?

The immediate risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 is low for most Americans, as it’s not currently widespread in the United States.

Who is at elevated risk?

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at higher risk, as are those in areas with ongoing community spread, health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and travelers returning from the most affected countries.

How can I protect myself?

Common preventive measures are paramount, like washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; using hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol; not touching surfaces in public places — like door handles and elevator buttons, using tissues or a sleeve instead; and washing hands if you do touch a public surface. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests people avoid touching their face and disinfect their homes and frequently-touched surfaces like cellphones.

Should I avoid crowds?

Especially in poorly ventilated spaces, the risk of exposure to these types of viruses increases in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation.

Should I get a flu shot?

Yes, as this is flu and respiratory disease season and limiting demand for resources to treat the more common flu can help with the national response to coronavirus.

What U.S. travel restrictions are in place?

Foreign nationals who’ve been in China or Iran in the past two weeks can’t enter the country. American citizens or lawful permanent residents who’ve been in those countries in the past 14 days can enter but will be redirected to one of 11 U.S. airports to undergo screening.

What is the Iowa Department of Public Health suggesting for travelers?

In addition to national travel restrictions for those hardest-hit countries, the state health department has asked Iowans returning from Italy, South Korea and Japan to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days.

What should I do to prepare?

In addition to practicing good personal hygiene and avoiding high-risk situations, the CDC suggests having supplies like extra necessary medications, over-the-counter supplies like tissues and household items, including groceries so you can stay home for a while if necessary.

Is there a vaccine?

No vaccine or medications currently exist to protect against COVID-19 or treat it.

Where can I call with questions?

The state has set up a public hotline, available 24 hours a day. seven days a week, for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. Call 2-1-1.

Sources: World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Department of Public Health

