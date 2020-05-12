CORONAVIRUS

Gym owner in SW Cedar Rapids cited for ignoring coronavirus restrictions, police say

(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
(File photo) A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:58PM | Tue, May 12, 2020

Gym owner in SW Cedar Rapids cited for ignoring coronavirus restrictio ...

02:51PM | Tue, May 12, 2020

Old Creamery cancels 2020 season

11:07AM | Tue, May 12, 2020

Iowa reports deadly coronavirus day

11:00AM | Tue, May 12, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, May ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Police say the owner of a gym in southwest Cedar Rapids was cited Tuesday for operating outside the restrictions outlined in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ health emergency proclamation.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Jason Bailey, 49 — the owner of Custom Fitness at 3950 Wilson Avenue SW — was cited for a department of health violation after the department received several complaints that Bailey was in violation of the current restrictions.

The violation is a simple misdemeanor that could result in a fine of up to $625, police said.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the citation followed several complaints and a warning that was issued Friday.

“Officers were contacted by citizens that the owner had several individuals inside the fitness center exercising in violation of the Public Health Emergency Proclamation that currently limits fitness clubs to one member at a time by appointment,” he said. “Officers received the first complaint on Friday and the owner was warned. Officers received additional complaints on Saturday, including from other business owners who are following the proclamation requirements.”

Buelow said police officers paid the business a subsequent visit Tuesday morning, during which they “several individuals inside the fitness center working out.”

Police said Bailey admitted to he was ignoring the proclamation, and the citation was issued.

Bailey is required to make a court appearance on June 25.

The gym is the first business in Cedar Rapids to receive a citation for violating the governor’s health emergency proclamation, Buelow said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:09AM | Tue, May 12, 2020

Eastern Iowa Airport uses new electrostatic cleaners

08:42AM | Tue, May 12, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 12: Linn-Mar graduation plan ...

07:49AM | Tue, May 12, 2020

Want your economic impact payments direct-deposited? You have until We ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
katr

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Old Creamery cancels 2020 season

Iowa reports deadly coronavirus day

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, May 12

Eastern Iowa Airport uses new electrostatic cleaners

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids man will take plea in deadly assault of Chris Bagley

University of Iowa warns of potential reassignments, staffing changes

Search warrant reveals details in deadly attack on Chris Bagley, who was buried in southeast Cedar Rapids in 2018

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 12: Linn-Mar graduation plans

Deregulate meat to bolster Iowa's local food systems

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate