Gym owner in SW Cedar Rapids cited for ignoring coronavirus restrictions, police say

Police say the owner of a gym in southwest Cedar Rapids was cited Tuesday for operating outside the restrictions outlined in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ health emergency proclamation.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Jason Bailey, 49 — the owner of Custom Fitness at 3950 Wilson Avenue SW — was cited for a department of health violation after the department received several complaints that Bailey was in violation of the current restrictions.

The violation is a simple misdemeanor that could result in a fine of up to $625, police said.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the citation followed several complaints and a warning that was issued Friday.

“Officers were contacted by citizens that the owner had several individuals inside the fitness center exercising in violation of the Public Health Emergency Proclamation that currently limits fitness clubs to one member at a time by appointment,” he said. “Officers received the first complaint on Friday and the owner was warned. Officers received additional complaints on Saturday, including from other business owners who are following the proclamation requirements.”

Buelow said police officers paid the business a subsequent visit Tuesday morning, during which they “several individuals inside the fitness center working out.”

Police said Bailey admitted to he was ignoring the proclamation, and the citation was issued.

Bailey is required to make a court appearance on June 25.

The gym is the first business in Cedar Rapids to receive a citation for violating the governor’s health emergency proclamation, Buelow said.

