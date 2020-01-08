Former Mercy Medical Center employee sues over alleged gender discrimination, unequal pay

An Arizona resident and former Mercy Medical Center employee has sued the hospital and two colleagues, asserting that Mercy did not investigate cases of gender discrimination and harassment and paid her significantly less than a male predecessor.

Jennifer McDowell, 45, who for nearly two years served as Mercy’s director of radiology, alleged in a lawsuit filed Nov. 19 in Linn County District Court that the hospital permitted several male medical officials to “undermine, disrespect and demean” her based on her gender, then fired her in retaliation over her complaints.

The suit on Tuesday was transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. McDowell seeks an undetermined sum from Mercy Medical, in excess of $75,000, in connection with an alleged violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

When she was interviewing for her position in October 2016, McDowell’s male predecessor reportedly asked her several gender-based questions, including whether she had children, how many and if her husband would move with her if she were offered the job.

“Men who seek jobs, and in particular, director-level jobs are not asked about their reproductive capacities and reproductive history,” wrote attorneys Leonard Bates and Beatriz Mate-Kodjo, of Des Moines-based law firm Newkirk Zwagerman, in the lawsuit.

When McDowell advised that she was a single mother of two children, the male interviewer allegedly pointed to a picture of his wife and children, saying he would not have been able to do the job without his wife’s support and that he was “worried” about her capacity to do the same.

That interview process involved a gender-based “heteronormative” assumption that a woman raising children should be married to a man, when McDowell “does not need to be married to a man or any person for her to do any job,” the attorneys wrote.

After McDowell was hired, in November 2017, a male doctor “(threw) an adult temper tantrum” during a team meeting after she suggested he attend a University of Iowa training session, in connection with an IV initiative she and others were developing.

The doctor “rolled his eyes, scoffed, pushed away from the table, turned his back on Jennifer in the meeting and referred to her condescendingly as Mizz McDowell,” according to the lawsuit.

Though McDowell reported the incident to her supervisor, who was present at the meeting, Mercy did not investigate, according to the suit. Rather, McDowell’s lawsuit continues, her supervisor “chastised” her for upsetting the doctor.

A few months later, in February 2018, McDowell implemented a protocol to eliminate a potential health risk of her department’s employees being exposed to radiation.

Another male doctor, who did not like the change, reportedly called McDowell to berate her over the phone.

“He asked her how incompetent she was because she had three directors in her department doing the same work that one man used to do,” the lawsuit says.

McDowell recorded some of the conversation and reported it to her supervisor and human resources department. But Mercy Medical did not investigate and the recording was erased from McDowell’s work phone “without her permission and without explanation,” according to the lawsuit.

McDowell’s attorneys wrote that she learned in May 2018 she was paid less than her male predecessor by approximately $30 per hour, or $62,000 annually, despite being assigned more responsibilities — including overseeing construction of a new facility, coordinating two organizational shifts and managing five departments, compared to her predecessor’s four.

McDowell’s supervisor allegedly told her the disparity was a result of different job titles, despite the same job description, and seniority — explanations the lawsuit alleges are inconsistent with Mercy Medical’s policies and practices.

Mercy Medical placed McDowell on unpaid administrative leave and was fired in August 2018 for conduct she never had been warned about. Details were not included in the lawsuit.

McDowell had not faced any previous disciplinary or performance issues. But an anonymous hotline complaint made against her the previous month prompted Mercy to investigate “with rigor” and ask employees gender-based questions, including about McDowell’s sexuality, per the lawsuit.

That “fishing expedition” contrasts with Mercy Medical’s standard disciplinary policy, under which it took McDowell eight months to fire a male employee who sexually harassed other employees, the lawsuit says.

McDowell’s lawsuit seeks past and future wages and lost benefits, damages for emotional distress, attorney’s fees and equitable relief — including but not limited to court-ordered gender bias training at Mercy Medical.

Mercy Medical has not yet formally responded to the litigation. In an emailed statement Wednesday, Mercy Medical spokeswoman Karen Vander Sanden said the hospital “firmly (denies) these claims and (believes) they will be found meritless.”

“Mercy has a long history of commitment to providing a respectful, inclusive and equal workplace, including providing fair compensation and benefits regardless of gender,” Vander Sanden wrote. “Mercy has worked, and will continue to work, in a manner consistent with the highest standards of individual and organizational integrity while meeting all ethical and legal standards.”

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com