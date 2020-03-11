CORONAVIRUS

For first time in 45 years, SaPaDaPaSo parade canceled in Cedar Rapids, on coronavirus fears

Streets were crowded during the 44th annual SaPaDaPaSo parade in downtown Cedar Rapids on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2
Streets were crowded during the 44th annual SaPaDaPaSo parade in downtown Cedar Rapids on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2019. This year’s parade had over 90 float or walking entries and hosted thousands of spectators. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
The 45th annual SaPaDaPaSo parade, a Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day tradition, has been canceled due to fears about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. It had been scheduled for downtown Cedar Rapids on March 17.

SaPaDaPaSo — which stands for Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society — is put on entirely by volunteers who are members of a nonprofit organization. The first parade was held in 1976, and this is the first time it has been canceled.

“In 45 years, we’ve never not had it. We’ve had sleet, hail, rain, you name it,” society president Carol Bryant said.

But fears about the virus have done what bad weather could not. Iowa had 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported as of Tuesday. Most of the state’s cases are in Johnson County and are linked to a group of older adults who were on the same Egyptian cruise.

“We just felt it was the safest thing to do to not have a crowd right now. We just didn’t want to be responsible for someone getting sick. We’ll just be on the safe side,” Bryant said.

She said she spoke with officials at Linn County Public Health and with the city government on Tuesday, and they told her the decision was up to the SaPaDaPaSo committee. She said she was told by Linn County Public Health that people should avoid events with indoor crowds. Bryant said though this is an outdoor event, they decided to err on the side of caution.

“What if it was our grandmother or our grandchild that came to the parade to watch and ended up very sick? That would be devastating for any of us,” she said.

Parade organizers are sending out an email to parade participants, and full refunds will be offered. A parade after party at the East Bank venue also has been canceled.

Bryant said the parade will not be rescheduled, but that organizers are hoping a new event, a 5K run the society is planning, will still happen in September.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

