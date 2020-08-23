CORONAVIRUS

First Iowa child death from COVID-19 reported by Iowa Department of Health

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
05:22PM | Sun, August 23, 2020

03:32PM | Sun, August 23, 2020

01:46PM | Sun, August 23, 2020

03:11PM | Sat, August 22, 2020

The Gazette

A 5-year-old Iowa child with underlying health conditions is the first recorded child death from COVID-19 in Iowa.

According to a Sunday release from the Iowa Department of Public Health the child died in June and a subsequent investigation into the death was finished by the State Medical Examiner on August 6. News of the child’s death was made public after officials could insure the child’s identity would remain protected while also informing the family, according to the release.

The department noted that investigations are routine when any individual under the age of 17 dies due to disease or other unnatural circumstances.

According to the release, the Medical examiner performed a full range of testing and tried to rule out other possibilities due to the child’s health history. After these tests, COVID-19 was deemed the cause of death.

