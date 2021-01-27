CORONAVIRUS

Iowa expecting more COVID-19 vaccines starting next week, Gov. Reynolds says

Reynolds says Biden administration is promising states a 16% increase

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used Dec, 14, 2020, as health care workers receive th
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used Dec, 14, 2020, as health care workers receive the first doses of the vaccine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:53PM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Iowa sent COVID-19 testing help to governor's donors

05:43PM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Iowa expecting more COVID-19 vaccines starting next week, Gov. Reynold ...

02:14PM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Iowa's COVID-19 death toll reaches 4,500 with eight new deaths reporte ...

10:09AM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the federal government is promising states a 16 percent increase in vaccine doses starting next week, potentially boosting the number of shots available amid frustration that eligible people have been unable to get them.

Reynolds said officials in President Joe Biden’s administration promised governors in a call Tuesday that the federal government would increase state allocations to accelerate the national vaccination program.

The increased federal supply would raise Iowa’s weekly doses to 25,800 a week from the current 19,500 allocation for at least the next three weeks, Reynolds said at a news conference Wednesday at the Iowa PBS studios.

She said additional vaccine doses are available from the federal allocation to nursing homes. While about 90 percent of nursing home residents are accepting the vaccine, only about 50 percent of the staff members initially agreed to be vaccinated. Reynolds said staff rates have risen in the past week but there are additional vaccine doses potentially available for the state to use for the public.

Iowa is in a phase in which people 65 and older are eligible for vaccination, but the lack of supply has limited the number of individuals who have received shots.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 198,764 Iowans have received a vaccine. The state said 128,913 have had at least the first shot while 40,331 have received both doses. The two vaccines now in wide distribution require two doses for a complete immune response.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:53PM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Iowa sent COVID-19 testing help to governor's donors

05:43PM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Iowa expecting more COVID-19 vaccines starting next week, Gov. Reynold ...

02:14PM | Wed, January 27, 2021

Iowa's COVID-19 death toll reaches 4,500 with eight new deaths reporte ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa sent COVID-19 testing help to governor's donors

Iowa's COVID-19 death toll reaches 4,500 with eight new deaths reported Wednesday

Coralville mask dispute leads to assault arrest

Watch: Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Prosecutors accuse defense of filing illegitimate subpoenas in Mollie Tibbetts case for 'fishing expedition'

Iowa House OKs constitutional amendment declaring no right to abortion

Democrats in Iowa Legislature call for more COVID legislation

Democrats decry 'freight train' of school choice bills

Ashley Hinson gets 'stellar' assignment to House Budget Committee

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe