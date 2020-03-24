BREAKING NEWS

Employees at Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

Two individuals, who tested positive Monday, have not been in building since Friday, officials say

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:11PM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Employees at Cedar Rapids nursing home test positive for novel coronavirus

03:46PM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Supply chain shock going global

03:44PM | Tue, March 24, 2020

University of Iowa Health Care to start its own COVID-19 testing

01:30PM | Tue, March 24, 2020

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Tuesday, March 24 ...

01:13PM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Cedar Ridge expands hand sanitizer effort to support health care, other critical ...

11:44AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Watch Live: White House coronavirus task force town hall
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two employees at a Cedar Rapids-based nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Heritage Specialty Care confirmed to The Gazette that two of its employees tested positive on Monday for the novel coronavirus, prompting officials to notify the Iowa Department of Public Health and begin the process of alerting families of residents and staff.

The workers, who were not identified, had not been at the facility since at least Friday and had begun feeling symptoms on Monday, said spokesman for West Des Moines-based Care Initiatives, which owns Heritage Specialty Care.

Officials could not say whether these employees are involved with direct patient care.

“Our main goal all along has been to try to maintain health and well-being of our residents and staff,” spokesman Jason Bridie said. “We better than anyone understand the vulnerabilities of the patient population we serve. We’ve been doing everything we can to limit the exposure of the COVID-19 virus and we’ll continue to do that.”

It was unclear how these individuals became infected with COVID-19.

Officials with Heritage Specialty Care, 200 Clive Dr. SW, said the state public health department is working to identify any individual who may have come into contact with the employees. The nursing home will take action based on the information learned from this investigation, Bridie said.

“The bottom line is it’s still too early for us to know where they may have contracted (COVID-19), but we have been contact with Linn County Public Health and we are taking their guidance for addressing this within our building,” he said.

At the moment, officials will encourage staff and residents to redouble efforts to wash hands frequently and sanitize surfaces. However, at this point, officials have not implemented any new policies in light of the announcement.

The facility has restricted visitors since March 10, only allowing families into the building in end-of-life or compassionate care scenarios, such as hospice.

Employees must go through a screening process — which includes taking their temperature and asking about any symptoms — before entering the building for their shift.

Officials also have suspended communal dining and other group activities since March 10.

Heritage Specialty Care, one of 44 Iowa-based nursing homes owned by Care Initiatives, offers rehabilitation services, skilled nursing care and hospice care, according to its website.

As of Monday evening, more than 120 Iowans have tested positive for the respiratory virus across the state, including 6 individuals in Linn County and 37 individuals in Johnson County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Supply chain shock going global

University of Iowa Health Care to start its own COVID-19 testing

WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus news conference Tuesday, March 24

Cedar Ridge expands hand sanitizer effort to support health care, other critical needs but supplies dwindling

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

19 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa

Eastern Iowa officials see need for shelter-in-place orders

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 24: Reynolds urges Iowans to stay away from social media rumors

North Dodge Hy-Vee employee tests positive for coronavirus

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to over 10 years for illegally having firearm

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.