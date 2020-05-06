Drive-through coronavirus testing coming Thursday to Cedar Rapids, with limitations

CEDAR RAPIDS — The first Test Iowa drive-through coronavirus testing in Linn County opens Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at Kirkwood Community College, 101 50th Avenue. SW, in Cedar Rapids.

This is the fourth Test Iowa site to open in the state. Iowans must fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing and schedule an appointment to get tested.

The state will conduct all testing — a sinus swab that takes about a minute. The Iowa Department of Transportation will handle traffic flow, the Iowa National Guard will handle logistics and setup, and local law enforcement officers will provide security.

Linn County Public Health will conduct contact tracing for anyone who tests positive.

Linn County Emergency Management determined Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center to be the best location for a testing site in Linn County.

Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said Linn County Public Health was not part of the conversation to open a Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids, he said at a Linn County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday.

Supervisor Stacey Walker said it’s “unfortunate” local public health officials aren’t involved in planning testing sites for the coronavirus.

The Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids is for essential workers, Walker said he was told by the state.

“This is not for the general public, and you cannot access it just by driving up there,” Walker said.

Walker said initially, the Iowa National Guard was tasked with doing contact tracing for the Test Iowa site, but Linn County Public Health advocated to continue to do their own contact tracing.

“We’d rather have people who have some medical training doing that ... we also wanted to ensure we were going to be custodians of the test results. We couldn’t ensure that if another entity performed the contact tracing,” Walker said.

Supervisor Brent Oleson said not everyone who wants to be tested will be eligible. Oleson said he wants to be tested, but he doesn’t qualify for testing.

“There’s no testing available for people who just want to test,” he said.

Dwivedi voiced frustration with the lack of communication between the governor’s office and county officials.

“What’s wrong with talking to your local folks? Your Boards of Supervisors, Boards of Health. These are not just statistics, these are people who are dying, people who are getting hospitalized,” Dwivedi said.

With the governor’s order for social distancing expiring May 15, Supervisors said they have no indication whether the governor will extend social distancing guidelines.

“I know the governor is raising the banner saying ‘Mission accomplished,’ and is off to Washington, D.C., to share best practices about the success we’re having in Iowa, but if you study the metrics (and) listen to the statisticians, the assessment is quite different from the governor’s,” Walker said.

For more information about Test Iowa, visit TestIowa.com or contact the governor’s office at 515-281-5211.

