CORONAVIRUS

Drive-through coronavirus testing coming Thursday to Cedar Rapids, with limitations

Local officials frustrated by lack of communication with Governor's Office about Test Iowa, social-distancing guidelines

A public health worker walks to retrieve supplies from his car while working at a coronavirus testing site at the Toledo
A public health worker walks to retrieve supplies from his car while working at a coronavirus testing site at the Toledo Juvenile Home in Toledo on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa National Guard opened a temporary testing site to test long-term care facility staff in Tama County. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:56PM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Drive-through coronavirus testing coming Thursday to Cedar Rapids, wit ...

02:22PM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Iowa Department of Revenue extends small business tax deferral through ...

10:41AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 6: UnityPoint Health requiri ...

10:29AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Second Cedar Rapids police officer tests positive for coronavirus, cit ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The first Test Iowa drive-through coronavirus testing in Linn County opens Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. at Kirkwood Community College, 101 50th Avenue. SW, in Cedar Rapids.

This is the fourth Test Iowa site to open in the state. Iowans must fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing and schedule an appointment to get tested.

The state will conduct all testing — a sinus swab that takes about a minute. The Iowa Department of Transportation will handle traffic flow, the Iowa National Guard will handle logistics and setup, and local law enforcement officers will provide security.

Linn County Public Health will conduct contact tracing for anyone who tests positive.

Linn County Emergency Management determined Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center to be the best location for a testing site in Linn County.

Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said Linn County Public Health was not part of the conversation to open a Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids, he said at a Linn County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday.

Supervisor Stacey Walker said it’s “unfortunate” local public health officials aren’t involved in planning testing sites for the coronavirus.

The Test Iowa site in Cedar Rapids is for essential workers, Walker said he was told by the state.

“This is not for the general public, and you cannot access it just by driving up there,” Walker said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Walker said initially, the Iowa National Guard was tasked with doing contact tracing for the Test Iowa site, but Linn County Public Health advocated to continue to do their own contact tracing.

“We’d rather have people who have some medical training doing that ... we also wanted to ensure we were going to be custodians of the test results. We couldn’t ensure that if another entity performed the contact tracing,” Walker said.

Supervisor Brent Oleson said not everyone who wants to be tested will be eligible. Oleson said he wants to be tested, but he doesn’t qualify for testing.

“There’s no testing available for people who just want to test,” he said.

Dwivedi voiced frustration with the lack of communication between the governor’s office and county officials.

“What’s wrong with talking to your local folks? Your Boards of Supervisors, Boards of Health. These are not just statistics, these are people who are dying, people who are getting hospitalized,” Dwivedi said.

With the governor’s order for social distancing expiring May 15, Supervisors said they have no indication whether the governor will extend social distancing guidelines.

“I know the governor is raising the banner saying ‘Mission accomplished,’ and is off to Washington, D.C., to share best practices about the success we’re having in Iowa, but if you study the metrics (and) listen to the statisticians, the assessment is quite different from the governor’s,” Walker said.

For more information about Test Iowa, visit TestIowa.com or contact the governor’s office at 515-281-5211.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:50AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds cancels today's Iowa coronavirus news conference for ...

07:00AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Where's the beef? is becoming an increasingly relevant question as sto ...

06:30AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

St. Luke's medical technology lab pivots to coronavirus response ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa Department of Revenue extends small business tax deferral through June

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 6: UnityPoint Health requiring facemask usage at all facilities

Second Cedar Rapids police officer tests positive for coronavirus, city officials say

Gov. Kim Reynolds cancels today's Iowa coronavirus news conference for meeting with Trump

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's senior care workers need our support

Arrest made in 16-year-old homicide, Manchester man charged with murder

Explicit videos of 8-year-old girl found on Marion man's phone, police say

Trump sets up states' rights battle; most conservative governors surrender

Where's the beef? is becoming an increasingly relevant question as stores, restaurants set purchase limits

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate