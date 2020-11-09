More than 1,000 Iowans are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state — the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic — as the virus continues to spread like wildfire.

Iowa hospitals treated 1,034 patients in the 24-period ending at 11 a.m. Monday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health,

This latest record comes on the heels of the news that the number of coronavirus cases in the United Stated has now exceeded 10 million, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally.

Iowa reported 4,055 new cases Monday. It is the fourth-highest 24-hour total and brings the state’s total 156,842.

The four highest 24-hour totals have all been reported in November. The state reported 4,270 cases Saturday, 4,292 Friday and the current record high of 4,706 on Wednesday.

Out of the 9,504 test results recorded in the past 24 hours, the remaining 5,449 resulted in negative or inconclusive readings, giving the state a 42.67 percent positivity rate.

Iowa also reported four deaths in four counties — one each in Henry, Mahaska, O’Brien and Wapello. That brings the state’s death toll to 1,846.

Linn County saw another record-high 24-hour period with 522 new cases reported Monday. The previous high was 390, reported Wednesday. The county’s total number of cases is 9,139, its seven-day average is 334 — another record high for the 19th day in a row — and its positivity rate is 44.11 percent.

Linn County now has the second-highest total of coronavirus cases in the state following Polk County, which has 23,818 cases.

Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, added 253 new cases Monday, the second-highest daily number after the 338 cases reported Aug. 26. That brings its total to 7,182. The county’s seven-day average is 127, and its 24-hour positivity rate is 39.22 percent.

Story County, home to Iowa State University, added 37 new cases, bringing its total to 4,837. The county’s seven-day average is 83, and its 24-hour positivity rate is 37.76 percent.

Black Hawk County, home to the University of Northern Iowa, added 203 cases — the county’s third-highest number reported in a 24-hour period — for a total of 7,751. The county’s seven-day average is 179, and its 24-hour positivity rate is 46.14 percent.

Jones County, where there is an outbreak of about 500 cases at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, added 92 cases, bringing its total to 1,434 total. The county’s seven-day average is 118, and its 24-hour positivity rate is 71.32 percent.

Cases among children up to age 17 continue to skyrocket, with 522 new cases reported Monday. A total of 14,450 children have tested positive for the virus.

Cases among education workers increased by 48. The number of education workers who have tested positive totals 7,280.

The number of patients on ventilators rose from 77 to 82, while the number of patients being treated in intensive care units dipped from 190 to 184.

