COVID-19 vaccine partnership with local pharmacies, Hy-Vee to ramp up in coming weeks

Another federal allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, expected to begin reaching the state this week, will offer Iowans another opportunity to access shots at certain retail pharmacies, officials say.

Select sites across Iowa will administer shots to Iowans aged 65 and older through the federal partnership that began this past week in some parts of the state, a move these providers will help move along the vaccine distribution effort.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy program is the collaboration between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and retail pharmacies in each state selected to assist with the vaccine distribution effort nationwide. This is an additional allocation to what is already being sent to states.

In Iowa, CDC officials selected Hy-Vee and CPESN, a network of mostly independently-owned pharmacies, as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy program. CPESN Iowa is part of CPESN USA, the body that oversees networks in dozens of states nationwide.

“It really acts like a bonus in addition to what (doses) the state is getting,” said Matt Osterhaus, owner of Osterhaus Pharmacy in Maquoketa, which is part of the CPESN Iowa network.

Hy-Vee declined to disclose how many of its locations would receive through the federal program, but spokeswoman Christina Gayman noted they are not vaccinating older Iowans with this CDC allocation in Cedar Rapids “at this time”

Seventy-nine of the 120 pharmacies that are part of the CPESN — or Community Pharmacy Enhanced Service Network — are enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy program in Iowa. The majority of these pharmacies are independently owned and operated, such as Clark’s Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids and Towncrest Pharmacy in Iowa City.

However, only approximately 30 sites received a small shipment of vaccines this week as part of a soft launch of the program in Iowa, Osterhaus said. The rollout will build to include all 79 sites in the coming weeks.

“In this first launch, we’re not getting a ton of vaccines, so we’re not going to be able to vaccinate everyone in the county,” Osterhaus said.

Though these independent pharmacies will not be able to vaccinate as many Iowans as hospitals and other large providers, these facilities may be able to better reach older Iowans who are less comfortable at large-scale immunization sites. Craig Clark, owner at Clark’s Pharmacy, said that may be particularly true for their patients who have little to no skills with a computer.

“We’ve had people call to put their name on our list, and they were almost in tears when we told them that we’ll help them through it and get them signed up online,” Clark said, who noted they already have about 700 people on their waiting list.

Clark said planning and coordination of the vaccine allocation is being handled by the CPESN USA network, which is working directly through the CDC. He said it’s still unclear how many doses participating pharmacies will receive on a regular basis.

Those aged 65 and older interested in getting a vaccine at their local Hy-Vee or CPESN pharmacy are encouraged to check that pharmacy’s website or its social media pages to determine if and when they will be offering vaccines.

Hy-Vee, for example, stated it would not create a locator map of available vaccine appointments at its stores. Instead, individual stores will share that information, along with a link to schedule an appointment online, on that store’s Facebook page.

A locator map of all CPESN Iowa pharmacies is located on the network’s website at collaboration.cpesn.com/finder.

However, not every pharmacy listed on this website will offer vaccines through this program. Be sure to check the pharmacy’s website or social media pages for information.

