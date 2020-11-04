COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to soar in Iowa with another day of record highs

The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa continues to soar, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa recorded 2,832 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday — the second-highest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period after the 2,834 cases recorded on Oct. 30 — bringing the state’s total number of cases to 136,126.

Of the 6,548 test results recorded in the past 24 hours, the remaining 3,716 gave negative or inconclusive results, resulting in seven-day average of 2,371 — setting a new record high for the 12th day in a row — and a daily positivity rate of 43.25, a new record high.

State statistics show 61 of Iowa’s 99 counties have a 14-day positivity rate above 15 percent, including Linn County which sits at 15.9 percent.

Hospitalizations continue to climb as well, with 777 Iowans being treated in Iowa’s hospitals as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, setting a new record high for the 10th day in a row. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units increased from 170 to 182 and those requiring ventilators to help them breathe rose from 59 to 63.

Iowa also reported 25 deaths in the past 24 hours in 18 counties, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,781.

According to the data, Polk County reported three deaths, while Black Hawk, Fayette, Pottawattamie, Scott, and Sioux counties reported two deaths each. Additionally, Benton, Calhoun, Cass, Dubuque, Jackson, Johnson, Linn, Marshall Muscatine, Plymouth, Warren and Woodbury counties reported one death each.

Linn County added 208 new cases — the fourth highest number of cases added in a 24-hour period — according to the data, bringing its total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,162. The county’s seven-day average is 201 — a record high for 14th day in a row — and its positivity rate is 33.33 percent.

Johnson County added 95 cases bringing its total to 6,426. The county’s seven-day average is 70 and its positivity rate is 31.15 percent.

Story County added 69 cases, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing its total to 4,395. The county’s seven-day average is 48 and its positivity rate is 45.39 percent.

Black Hawk added 177 cases — the second highest number of cases reported in a 24-hour period after the 179 cases recorded on Oct. 31 — bringing its total to 6,736. The county’s seven-day average is 135 and its positivity rate is 49.03 percent.

Cases among school-aged children and education workers also continue to climb.

According to the data, 284 new cases were recorded among children ages zero to 17 — the second highest number of cases recorded in a 24-hour period after the 293 cases recorded on Oct. 31 — bringing the total number of young people infected with the virus to 12,192. Cases among education workers increased by 127 cases, bringing that total to 6,847.

The state also added three long-term care facilities to its outbreak lists and removed three others.

According to the data, St Anthony Regional Hospital HSP-NF in Carroll County reported 13 cases, Heritage House in Cass County reported 15 cases and 3 recoveries and Corydon Specialty Care in Wayne County reported 17 cases and 1 recovery.

Maple Heights Nursing Home in Monona County was removed from the outbreak list after it was added on Oct. 29 with four positive cases and three recoveries. ManorCare Health Services in West Des Moines in Polk County was removed after it was added on Sept. 6 and Fort Dodge Villa Care Center in Webster County was removed after it was added on Sept. 1.

