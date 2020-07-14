Test Iowa audit shows coronavirus testing reporting process illegal, risky

DES MOINES — The process for reporting coronavirus results under the $26 million Test Iowa Initiative is illegal and creates opportunities for fraud and errors, the state’s auditor asserted Tuesday.

Auditor Rob Sand, issuing his staff’s findings and speaking with reporters during a virtual news conference, expressed concern that the program’s reporting process is unnecessarily time-consuming — putting state health officials fourth in line to learn about positive virus test results and delaying contact tracers from chasing down others who may have been exposed.

“The fact that we are in a pandemic right now, the cases are rising, and that the importance of getting this information right from a public health aspect is paramount,” Sand said. “We should not be taking unnecessary risks with data related to the pandemic.”

Nearly 36,000 Iowans have contracted the new coronavirus and 756 Iowans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to state public health data as of Tuesday afternoon.

In April, Iowa contracted without seeking bids with a Utah-based health care company to expand the state’s coronavirus testing capacity.

Sand said the audit found that results from the Test Iowa program are sent from the State Hygienic Lab to Utah-based software companies Qualtrics and Domo, then on to the Iowa Chief Information Officer, and then ultimately to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The lab and other providers, though, report test results from other sources than Test Iowa directly to state public health officials.

“Any number of things because of that long reporting chain can complicate or potentially end the ability of those results to actually get to the Department of Public Health and get to public health officials,” said Sand, who said he conducted the review at the urging of county-level public health officials.

Sand recommended that Test Iowa results be simultaneously reported directly to the state public health department while also being sent to the software companies and state Chief Information Officer.

A state public health department spokeswoman defended the Test Iowa program.

“Test Iowa has been a huge success for Iowans throughout the state, providing widespread access to testing and supporting the state’s contact tracing efforts,” department spokeswoman Amy McCoy said in a statement.

Sand, a former assistant attorney general who was elected as state auditor in 2018 as a Democrat, said the reporting process is in violation of Iowa law, which requires health care providers or laboratories to report infectious disease cases “immediately” to the state public health department. He provided copies of the audit to law enforcement officials.

In a written response to Sand’s concerns, the state Attorney General’s Office wrote that the Test Iowa results reporting process is automated and takes three to 10 hours. The office wrote the process nonetheless complies with the public health department’s reporting procedures and that the department considers the reporting process to be “timely.”

Sand said he was not able to determine just how the state lab was instructed to give the test results first to the private companies rather than the public.

His report found that “no documentation was provided” of a state order establishing the process. “As (the State Hygienic Lab) reports being instructed to report in this manner and (the Iowa Department of Public Health) does not deny that, such instruction must have been verbal,” he said in a news release.

The Gazette also sought answers about the Test Iowa program when local officials and news reports began to raise concerns about the accuracy and effectiveness of the supplied test kits and equipment.

In April, the newspaper acting under the state’s open government records law requested a month’s worth of communication between State Hygienic Lab Director Michael Pentella and the public health department or Governor’s Office related to COVID-19 testing.

The University of Iowa, where the lab is located, asked The Gazette to pay $320 for the eight hours it estimated it would take Pentella to produce the records.

When The Gazette raised concerns about an apparent process that would have Pentella do all the work himself to retrieve the records, UI officials suggested The Gazette narrow its request to just emails — allowing information technology employees to intervene and help.

In May, the university reported receiving similar records requests from other news outlets across the country and suggested the publications split an estimated $300 charge for the records.

The Gazette agreed. But after two months. the UI has not provided the records.

Vanessa Miller and Rod Boshart of The Gazette contributed.