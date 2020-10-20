CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus outbreak infects nearly every resident of Amana nursing home

36 of 42 total Colonial Manor residents test positive in past month

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
Coronavirus has infected nearly all of the residents of a nursing home in Amana, an indication of the impacts of broad community spread can have on long-term care facilities, its officials say.

Among the 42 total residents living at Colonial Manor in Amana, 36 have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few weeks. In addition, 25 members of staff have tested positive.

The first positive test occurred on Sept. 22, said Administrator Tanya Powell. As of Tuesday morning, roughly a month later, 19 residents and 17 staff infected with the virus have since recovered.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is very important to me,” Powell said. “Infection control is part of what we do every day, and something we have trained to manage. Yet, COVID-19 has been unlike any other virus we have seen.”

Colonial Manor is one of 65 long-term care facilities across Iowa currently experiencing an outbreak as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s coronavirus tracking database.

Powell told The Gazette that Colonial Manor officials are following federal and state recommendations to eradicate the spread, including COVID-19 tests of all staff and residents twice a week.

But when asked how the virus could have infected almost all of its residents in less than a month, Powell said that studies have shown that virus activity in a long-term care facility “is often linked to the level of COVID-19 activity in the surrounding community.”

“Unfortunately, as has been the case in thousands of nursing homes around the country, the spread of the virus is very difficult to contain when introduced into a congregate setting,” she said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record totals over the past week or so, and daily positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state.

On Tuesday morning, the state reported the highest hospitalization rate in a 24-hour period with 501 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Iowa also saw 754 new positive cases from the day before.

Colonial Manor, the for-profit facility located on 220th Trail in Amana, is certified for 60 nursing home beds in total, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

CMS reports that Colonial Manor has an above average health inspection rating.

During its most recent inspection in June 2019, the facility received two health citations — which is below the state’s average of 6 citations per facility. Of its two citations in 2019, one was a result of staff failing to follow appropriate infection control measures while administering eye drops to a resident.

All staff and residents at Colonial Manor are tested “every three to seven days,” Powell said, a policy that will continue until there are no new positive tests over a 14-day period.

In addition to twice weekly testing, Colonial Manor officials are also mandating daily temperature checks of staff and routine screenings for symptoms. Staff are also wearing full personal protective gear — including masks, face shields and gowns — around residents.

“We have learned a lot more about this virus since it first emerged in Iowa in March,” Powell said. “We have seen over time that as infection rates rise in the community, it is inevitable that more long-term care facilities will be impacted.

She continued, “At the same time, we have learned much more about how to combat it. We also have far more tools and resources available now to combat it than were available in March.”

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
