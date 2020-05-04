Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 4: City of Cedar Rapids employee tests positive for COVID-19

10:57 a.m. City of Cedar Rapids employee tests positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS — The City of Cedar Rapids was notified over the weekend that an employee working in the Water Administration Building tested positive for COVID-19, the city said Monday in a news release.

Medical privacy prohibits the release of the employees name or other identifying information.

The employee last worked in the building on Thursday, April 30. Any employees with potential exposure have been contacted and asked to isolate at home while monitoring for symptoms. The employee does not have regular contact with the public while performing work duties.

In the release, the city said it believes exposure is limited based on procedures implemented previously, such as individual vehicle use and modified shifts. The entire lower level of the Water Administration building received enhanced cleaning over the weekend.

Also, the release states that it is important to note the city’s water supply has not been threatened by this new positive case. Cedar Rapids water undergoes several treatment steps which meet regulatory virus removal/inactivation requirements. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is mainly thought to be spread between people who are in close contact with one another.

City departments continue to take appropriate precautions to minimize the risk of exposure for all personnel as we continue to serve the community through this pandemic.

9:49 a.m. Iowa City facilities remain closed

IOWA CITY — These facilities have closed: City Hall, the Iowa City Public Library, the Iowa City/Johnson County Senior Center, the Landfill and Recycling Center, the Animal Care and Adoption Center, as well as Parks and Recreation’s Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, Terry Trueblood Lodge and Ned Ashton House.

They have been closed since Sunday, March 15, 2020, and will stay closed until further notice. The City continues to monitor COVID-19’s impact, and will review opening facilities as this develops.

10:39 a.m. Junior Achievement of Easter Iowa goes vitrual for Taste of Achievement events

CEDAR RAPIDS — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa’s (JAEI) annual Taste of Achievement events will be held online due to social distancing concerns, the organization said in a release Monday.

Normally located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Cedar Falls, the three events will take place together online. The online event will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on the JAEI Facebook for a live stream event. Visit facebook.com/JAEasternIowa to view all content.

Tickets, originally $50, are available for FREE to view the exclusive silent and live auction items. Bidding for all silent auction items will open on May 15th and will close at the end of the live auction event. Tickets are required to bid and can be reserved by visiting secure.qgiv.com/event/JAEITaste2020. For more information please contact Emma Disterhoft, edisterhoft@jaeasterniowa.org.

All proceeds from the event will help Junior Achievement inspire tomorrow for area students receiving virtual programming. Junior Achievement’s programs help students develop the confidence needed to become a leader, the skills needed to be successful, and the tools needed to be unstoppable. To view our online programming visit juniorachievement.org/web/ja-easterniowa%20%20%20/ja-program-resources.

10:45 a.m. Casey’s partners with Feeding America for donation

HIAWATHA — Casey’s General Stores recently announced a partnership with Feeding America to provide a half million dollars over the coming year for COVID-19 relief within our 16-state footprint.

The following donations have been made specific to your area for the immediate need:

— $5,000 to HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha

— $5,000 to Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines

— $5,000 to River Bend Food Bank in Davenport

— $5,000 to Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo

— $2,500 to Food Bank for the Heartland PDO Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc. in Sioux City

Food insecurity has been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic, putting America’s children at an even greater risk. By donating to Feeding America’s new COVID-19 Response Fund, which allows for every dollar raised to be used to direct food and funds to local food banks that reach Casey’s communities, as well as their established programs, Casey’s can help immediately get meals to kids and their families. In addition to the cash donation to your local food bank(s), this partnership will include volunteer efforts and additional in-kind food donations by Casey’s throughout the coming year.