Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 28: City of Cedar Rapids facility closures extended to July 6

Customers wait to order food at a fair food stand owned and operated by Renee Taylor of Anamosa and her son, Preston Tay
Customers wait to order food at a fair food stand owned and operated by Renee Taylor of Anamosa and her son, Preston Taylor of Monticello, in Monticello on Friday, May 22, 2020. The stand sells traditional summer fair fare, and will be traveling around the region this summer to bring peoples’ favorite treats to their towns. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
City of Cedar Rapids Facility Closures Extended

The city of Cedar Rapids is extending current building closures to the public until July 6.

Closed facilities include:

City Hall (101 1st St SE)

City Services Center (500 15th Avenue SW)

Cedar Rapids Water Administration (1111 Shaver Road NE)

Central Fire Station (713 1st Ave SE)

Animal Care and Control (7421 Washington View Parkway SW)

Cedar Rapids Police Station (505 1st St SW)

NW Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW)

Downtown Library (450 5th Ave SE)

Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd. SW)

Uptown Friday Night goes virtual on June 12

The opener of the 2020 Uptown Friday Night season will be June 12, albeit online.

Slap ‘n Tickle will perform, with special guest Jett Threat. It will stream on Facebook. The convert airs at 7 p.m., with backstage antics starting at 6:30.

The Cedar Rapids Jaycees will solicit donations online to help cover costs, asking for your support by sharing the event on Facebook and donating online.

The Jaycees hope to bring live concerts back to McGrath Amphitheatre later this summer.

Iowa City Mercer Park food pantry postponed to Friday

Because of the threat of bad weather Thursday, HACAP’s mobile food pop-up pantry at Iowa City’s Mercer Park has been postponed to Friday from noon to 2 p.m. Enter off Dover Street.

