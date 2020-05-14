CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 14: Business-reopening toolkit available

To-go meals are prepared at Pita’z Mediterranean and American Cuisine in Hiawatha on Monday, May 4, 2020. Pita’z has been donating meals to local hospitals and nursing home staff, and Joe Sample has stepped up to help deliver them. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
09:28AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Johnson County cancels grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2020

09:15AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

07:30AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Mount Mercy, Cornell, Coe join mix of virtual commencements

06:30AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Jury trials and jury waivers and COVID-19
Cedar Rapids offers Business Reopening Toolkit

A comprehensive business reopening guide is now available for businesses to use as they begin to restart operations. The Business Reopening Toolkit document is available on the City of Cedar Rapids COVID-19 webpage at cedar-rapids.org and The Gazette’s business resource page.

The pages also include a supplemental FAQ for businesses to help provide convenient answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Business owners and managers are encouraged to email EDServices@cedar-rapids.org with any questions, concerns or ideas.

06:00AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

03:19AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

07:45PM | Wed, May 13, 2020

