Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 14: Business-reopening toolkit available

Cedar Rapids offers Business Reopening Toolkit

A comprehensive business reopening guide is now available for businesses to use as they begin to restart operations. The Business Reopening Toolkit document is available on the City of Cedar Rapids COVID-19 webpage at cedar-rapids.org and The Gazette’s business resource page.

The pages also include a supplemental FAQ for businesses to help provide convenient answers to the most commonly asked questions.

Business owners and managers are encouraged to email EDServices@cedar-rapids.org with any questions, concerns or ideas.