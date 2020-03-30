Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 30: Jobless benefits update

7:10 a.m. Jobless benefits update

Officials with the Iowa Workforce Development say they have implemented updates to the leave policy for filing unemployment insurance benefits following the enactment of the federal CARES Act.

Effective immediately, IWD officials say employees who are or will be laid off, or are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19, will no longer be required to use all paid leave prior to being eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. Also, the change is not retroactive and claim will not be backdated prior to the week of March 29 for new or existing claims by individuals who work for employers.

The IWD policy requiring claimants to use all available paid leave prior to filing for unemployment benefits was necessary to help sustain the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund, which is funded entirely by employers doing business in Iowa and is the source of all benefit payments to claimants. But, the enactment of the CARES Act has provided a significant source of additional funding for claimants, and this policy change reflects the evolving situation.

The CARES Act benefit programs will expand the group of people eligible for unemployment benefits to include the self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers as well as workers who have exhausted their benefits, according to the state agency.

IWD officials say they will share more information as guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor is received. But, they say, due to the complexity of program requirements, the process will take time.

As the programs become available, IWD officials will post updates on the department’s website, and share through media outlets and social media.

For updates about COVID-19-related information, the agency recommends Iowans to the www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov Web address.