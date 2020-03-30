CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 30: Jobless benefits update

A health care worker sits in a screening area outside Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 27, 2020. (R
A health care worker sits in a screening area outside Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:14AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 30: Jobless benefits updat ...

07:00AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

For top Iowa high school soccer seniors, state tournament dreams are o ...

06:00AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Justice at a distance during coronavirus poses challenges

12:01AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, March 30
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

7:10 a.m. Jobless benefits update

Officials with the Iowa Workforce Development say they have implemented updates to the leave policy for filing unemployment insurance benefits following the enactment of the federal CARES Act.

Effective immediately, IWD officials say employees who are or will be laid off, or are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19, will no longer be required to use all paid leave prior to being eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. Also, the change is not retroactive and claim will not be backdated prior to the week of March 29 for new or existing claims by individuals who work for employers.

The IWD policy requiring claimants to use all available paid leave prior to filing for unemployment benefits was necessary to help sustain the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund, which is funded entirely by employers doing business in Iowa and is the source of all benefit payments to claimants. But, the enactment of the CARES Act has provided a significant source of additional funding for claimants, and this policy change reflects the evolving situation.

The CARES Act benefit programs will expand the group of people eligible for unemployment benefits to include the self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers as well as workers who have exhausted their benefits, according to the state agency.

IWD officials say they will share more information as guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor is received. But, they say, due to the complexity of program requirements, the process will take time.

As the programs become available, IWD officials will post updates on the department’s website, and share through media outlets and social media.

For updates about COVID-19-related information, the agency recommends Iowans to the www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov Web address.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:13PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Iowa could reach coronavirus peak in 2-3 weeks

01:54PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Massive mask delivery helps Johnson County hospitals

01:45PM | Sun, March 29, 2020

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Sunday, March 29
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

For top Iowa high school soccer seniors, state tournament dreams are on hold

Justice at a distance during coronavirus poses challenges

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, March 30

Iowa could reach coronavirus peak in 2-3 weeks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

First death recorded in Linn County due to coronavirus, 38 new cases across Iowa

Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Sunday, March 29

Coronavirus cases surge in Linn County

Dean Borg: Model journalist, welcoming leader

Operation Quickfind for Angelina Shappell of Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.