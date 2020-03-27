Second Whirlpool Amana employee tests positive for COVID-19

Whirlpool Corp. confirmed a second employee at its Amana refrigerator plant tested positive for COVID-19.

The company is “working closely with local health authorities to assess with whom the employee may have had close contact,” a Whirlpool spokesman said Friday.

Whirlpool completed a deep cleaning of the facility Thursday after temporarily closing it Tuesday evening, on account of a first employee’s positive COVID-19 test.

That patient had not been in Whirlpool’s facility since March 17, but reported close contact with one other employee, who also was sent home, the company said earlier this week.

A limited number of employees are working in the Amana plant today, preparing to resume regular operations with the start of the third shift on Sunday, the spokesman said.

Whirlpool employs more than 2,500 people in the Corridor area, at facilities in Amana and North Liberty, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.