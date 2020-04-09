Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 9: Cedar Rapids, Marion City Council meetings to be hosted online

Iowa gifted 5,000 gallons of ethanol for hand-sanitizer project

JOHNSTON — Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) member Green Plains Inc. donated 5,000 gallons of ethanol to the state of Iowa Thursday for its hand sanitizer production project with Iowa Prison Industries (IPI).

This week’s donation follows donations of ethanol from Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy and Absolute Energy and a donation of glycerin by Western Iowa Energy. IPI has already produced over 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and is producing approximately 4,500 gallons a week.

The hand sanitizer IPI produces is being distributed for free by the state for priority use in locations such as the Iowa Veterans Home and DHS childcare facilities.

CSPS virtual portrait show

CEDAR RAPIDS – CSPS is putting out an artist call to help create a virtual portrait gallery to give an outlet for artistic expression during this time of social distancing and self-isolation. Unlike a traditional portrait show, you, the artist, decide the medium, subject and how you interpret a portrait.

Submission guidelines: If your portrait is a video, keep it to under one minute. All submissions must follow Instagram’s rules regarding content. Include your name, medium used, and title of the work.

Submit work on Instagram by tagging @CSPSHall and using the hashtag #CSPSVP

Submission will be accepted until social distancing and self-isolation protocols have been lifted. Don’t have Instagram? Email your submission to hello@legionarts.org

Pork Tornadoes concerts online

CEDAR FALLS –The Pork Tornadoes, the popular Eastern Iowa cover band that is making a habit of selling out the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, is sharing videos from past live performances through Facebook events on Saturdays at 7 p.m.

A live acoustic show on April 4 drew 30,000 views. This Saturday the band will be airing an hour of full-blown concert footage from an Oktoberfest show this past year. April 18 features vintage, never-before-seen Pork Tornadoes videos, and April 25 brings footage from a Veterans Memorial Stadium concert on Aug. 17, 2019.

The money raised from fan donations of these broadcasts is being donated to the band’s crew, technicians, management and production teams, all of whom are out of work, as well as to some of the Tornadoes’ favorite music venues and their employees.

To receive an event notification, RSVP here or go to that site Saturday night to watch the band in action.

Cedar Rapids, Marion City Council meetings to be hosted virtually

The Cedar Rapids City Council meeting for next Tuesday at noon will be hosted virtually. The meeting will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook page and indexed videos will be available on the City’s website.

The public is invited to provide comment by sending written comments to cityclerk@cedar-rapids.org before the scheduled meeting or by participating in the Zoom conference call. Written comments received before 11:00 a.m. on April 14 will be provided to the members of the City Council before the meeting. Residents wishing to comment during the meeting must register using this Zoom link. After registering, you will receive an email with instructions on how to participate in the call.

The public will only be invited to speak during designated public comment sections of the meeting. City Hall remains closed to the public. No in-person participation is available.

Today’s 5:30 p.m. Marion City Council meeting also will be online. Audio only can be heard by calling 1-929-205-6099 and enter the meeting ID# 991 850 601

Anyone who wishes to comment on an agenda item, including public hearings, may submit the question or comment to the City Clerk by 4 p.m., today, or email. Comments can also be provided during the Zoom meeting by clicking on the Q&A option and entering your comment. All comments will be acknowledged during the meeting.

Iowa City Farmers Market postpones opener until June 6

The Iowa City Farmers Market is postponing its opening until June 6. The decision is based on information provided by the CDC regarding limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The date and format could change depending on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is usually held Wednesdays and Saturdays at Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp the first week in May through the last week in October.

To help customers and vendors, information about how to contact vendors directly for their goods and services can be found here.

Biking Single Track Trails video

As part of the Things to Do in the Iowa City Area While Social Distancing series, Josh Schamberger and Luke Eustice share a video from the Woodpecker Single Track biking trail in Coralville, near the Tom Harkin Trailhead on Camp Cardinal Boulevard.

This is a link to the video.