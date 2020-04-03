12:23 P.M. APPLICATION PERIOD EXTENDED FOR HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE

The Iowa Department of Human Rights and Division of Community Action Agencies announced Friday they have extended the application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program due to the COVID-19 virus and the State of Iowa Public Health Disaster Emergency. Families in search of assistance have until May 31.

LIHEAP can help pay a portion of an eligible household’s utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Anyone facing difficulty in paying their utility bill is encouraged to contact their local community action agency. Those offices can be found at the IDHR website.

Community action agencies also offer additional assistance, including food and clothing pantries and other services.

PROPERTY ASSESSMENT APPEALS EXTENSION GRANTED

The Iowa Department of Revenue has granted an extension to property assessment appeals in response to a request by the Cedar Rapids Assessors Office in March, attempting to alleviate the challenges related to COVID-19 impacts. The decision extends the appeal period for property owners who believe the recent assessment notice on their property is not a reflection of the market value.

Formal protests can be filed with the Board of Review until June 5. The previous deadline was April 30. The Informal review period remains until April 25.

According to a news release from the Cedar Rapids City Assessor, in accordance with Iowa law, assessment notices were mailed on March 30, 2020 to Cedar Rapids property owners whose property assessments have changed since last year, informing them of the January 1, 2020 assessment.

Property owners wanting to request a review can call the Cedar Rapids City Assessor’s office at 319-286-5888 or email at crassessor@cedar-rapids.org.

Petition forms to file with the Board of Review are available at the City Assessor’s website. Forms can also be requested from the Assessor’s office. Petitions are required to be in writing and include identification of the property (address, parcel number, legal description), grounds (reason) for the appeal and a signature with contact information. Please state if you are requesting an oral hearing with the Board of Review.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The City Assessor’s office is currently closed to the general public due to social distancing efforts. Staff is available via phone or email Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Paperwork can be submitted via email or by using a drop box located outside the City Services Center at 500 15th Ave. SW.