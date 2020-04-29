Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 29:

8:15 a.m.: First Assembly will donate 35,000 pounds of groceries today
Cedar Rapids First Assembly, in partnership with Convoy of Hope, will distribute 35,000 pounds of grocery items for free to families in need in the Cedar Rapids area today.
Cars will drive through the parking lot at CR First and receive a kit containing non-perishable items such as a protein, beverage, snacks and other necessary items to help them during these unprecedented times. All of the items have been handled following national COVID-19 guidelines and participants will not need to leave their vehicles to receive their items. This distribution will be available to all who come until the supplies run out.
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com
