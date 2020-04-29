CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 29:

Cedar Rapids First Assembly & Convoy of Hope donating 35,000 pounds of groceries today

Marta Petermann of Cedar Rapids grabs a box of food items to a waiting person during a Hawkeye Area Community Action Pla
Marta Petermann of Cedar Rapids grabs a box of food items to a waiting person during a Hawkeye Area Community Action Plan food reservoir pop-up, drive-thru food pantry in the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Stadium on April 9. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
8:15 a.m.: First Assembly will donate 35,000 pounds of groceries today

Cedar Rapids First Assembly, in partnership with Convoy of Hope, will distribute 35,000 pounds of grocery items for free to families in need in the Cedar Rapids area today.

Cars will drive through the parking lot at CR First and receive a kit containing non-perishable items such as a protein, beverage, snacks and other necessary items to help them during these unprecedented times. All of the items have been handled following national COVID-19 guidelines and participants will not need to leave their vehicles to receive their items. This distribution will be available to all who come until the supplies run out.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

