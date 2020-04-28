CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 28: Iowa's Ride is canceled

A mask rests on a bike handlebar as a man eats his lunch before riding home from the NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids o
A mask rests on a bike handlebar as a man eats his lunch before riding home from the NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
8:45 a.m. Phone line For Non-English Speakers Seeking COVID-19 Assistance

The Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa and Lutheran Services in Iowa have created a phone line in over 20 languages to help refugees and non-English speakers get COVID-19 questions answered and set up doctor or support services.

The number is 877-558-2609 and will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Languages supported are Spanish (press 1 after the phone is answered), Arabic (2), Swahili (3), Kinyarwanda (3), Kirundi/Kinyamulenga (3), French (4), Burmese (5), Karen (5), Karenni (5), Nepali (6), Somali (7), Tigrinya (8), Kunama (8), Amharic (8), Nuer (9), Maban (9), Vietnamese (0), Mandarin Chinese (*), Other Languages (#).

8:35 a.m. Inagural Iowa’s Ride Will Not Happen

Organizers of the Iowa’s Ride bicycle ride through the state have canceled the inaugural event because of the coronavirus epidemic. Competition for the annual RAGBRAI, Iowa’s Ride was scheduled from July 12-18.

“Our top priority has always been the safety of everyone that would be involved in the event,” said T.J. Juskiewicz, Iowa’s Ride Director. “We carefully monitored the evolving pandemic and consulted with health and safety officials across the state and country and town leaders to base any decisions.”

Iowa’s Ride said it is extending refund deadline until May 15. E-mail fun@iowasride.com to request your individual or group refund.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

Covid19
