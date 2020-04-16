Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 16: Local artists do livestreams for charities

Indian Creek Spring Plant & Art Sale is online Friday

Indian Creek Nature Center has moved its annual Spring Plant & Art Sale to its website this year. Sales start Friday at noon and run through May 2.

Plants, vegetables, herbs, seedlings, seed packets and milkweed will be available, as will garden accessories, home decor and art, ICNC honey and maple syrup, and organically-raised eggs from Etzel Sugar Grove Farm.

Once orders are finalized on May 2, Nature Center officials will assign no-contact pick-up times for people to safely pick up their orders from the Nature Center.

Local artists do livestreams for charities, starting tonight

From Iowa Public Radio:

Cedar Rapids’ White Sofa Records is curating a series of livestreams from area artists to raise money for charities No Kid Hungry and the CDC Foundation. The first stream is at 7 p.m. tonight with Cedar Rapids alt-rock band In the Attic.

There will be other livestreams Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and through mid-May. More information can be found at White Sofa’s Facebook page.

The artists participating in this festival will be streaming from their personal accounts, and those looking to make a donation have the option between giving directly to No Kid Hungry or the CDC Foundation.