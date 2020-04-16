CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 16: Local artists do livestreams for charities

Caution tape wrapped around ladder rungs marks a playground as closed amid coronavirus concerns at City Park in Tiffin o
Caution tape wrapped around ladder rungs marks a playground as closed amid coronavirus concerns at City Park in Tiffin on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
10:30AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, Ap ...

09:39AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 16: Local artists do lives ...

08:34AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Weekly jobless benefit claims in Iowa up again

07:17AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Iowa Medical and Classification Center sees coronavirus case
Indian Creek Spring Plant & Art Sale is online Friday

Indian Creek Nature Center has moved its annual Spring Plant & Art Sale to its website this year. Sales start Friday at noon and run through May 2.

Plants, vegetables, herbs, seedlings, seed packets and milkweed will be available, as will garden accessories, home decor and art, ICNC honey and maple syrup, and organically-raised eggs from Etzel Sugar Grove Farm.

Once orders are finalized on May 2, Nature Center officials will assign no-contact pick-up times for people to safely pick up their orders from the Nature Center.

Local artists do livestreams for charities, starting tonight

From Iowa Public Radio:

Cedar Rapids’ White Sofa Records is curating a series of livestreams from area artists to raise money for charities No Kid Hungry and the CDC Foundation. The first stream is at 7 p.m. tonight with Cedar Rapids alt-rock band In the Attic.

There will be other livestreams Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and through mid-May. More information can be found at White Sofa’s Facebook page.

No Kid Hungry and the CDC Foundation will benefit from the events.

The artists participating in this festival will be streaming from their personal accounts, and those looking to make a donation have the option between giving directly to No Kid Hungry or the CDC Foundation.

07:00AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

How state grants help Iowa businesses stay afloat (and how more could ...

01:38AM | Thu, April 16, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 16

08:50PM | Wed, April 15, 2020

Two workers die after coronavirus outbreak at Iowa pork plant
Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

