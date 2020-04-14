CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 14: Hy-Vee offering full-service fueling

Virginia Miller of University Heights picks up an order from Veronica Tessler, business owner, at Yotopia in Iowa City,
Virginia Miller of University Heights picks up an order from Veronica Tessler, business owner, at Yotopia in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The local frozen yogurt shop was one of several restaurants in the area to receive an Iowa Small Business Relief Grant to help sustain it through the coronavirus shutdown. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
9:10 a.m. Hy-Vee Offering Full-Service Fueling

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday it will be offering free full-service fueling at its convenience stores.

The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Customers who wish to use the service can select the gas pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a special designated phone number found on signs at each pump. Food and items from the convenience stores also can be ordered and delivered to vehicles.

Employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

