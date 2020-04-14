Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 14: Hy-Vee offering full-service fueling

9:10 a.m. Hy-Vee Offering Full-Service Fueling

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday it will be offering free full-service fueling at its convenience stores.

The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Customers who wish to use the service can select the gas pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a special designated phone number found on signs at each pump. Food and items from the convenience stores also can be ordered and delivered to vehicles.

Employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card.

